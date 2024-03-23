Rajasthan Royals, hoping to recreate their success from the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League in 2008, will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in the opening match of the 2024 season. The match will take place on March 24, Sunday in Jaipur. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Lucknow Super Giants, having played two seasons so far, qualifying for playoffs in both, will be aiming to win their first title in the upcoming season. The team will be boosted by the return of the captain all-fit again KL Rahul who had been forced to miss out on the last four Test matches of India against England due to an injury in his right quadriceps.
This time, KL Rahul's motivation behind leading LSG to the playoffs and to the final, ultimately winning the tournament is not just lifting the silverware, but also his dream of securing a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, who had nearly ended their years-long streak without a title win in 2022 when their hopes were scythed down by Gujarat Giants in the final match, have returned with a revamped team this time. They have a strong batting lineup filled with proven stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Joss Buttler, and of course, the skipper Sanju Samson. Dhruve Jerul has taken on the responsibility of finishing games for the Royals, after playing a significant role in India's 4-1 victory over England.
In the past, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have crossed swords three times in the history of IPL. The Royals emerged as victors in two of those matches, while the Giants managed to win one match in 2023.
When RR Vs LSG, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played?
The fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on March 23, Saturday, at 3:30 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh.
Where to watch the RR Vs LSG Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on TV?
In India, all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels.
In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast IPL 2024 matches live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the RR Vs LSG Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match online?
The live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Where to watch the RR Vs LSG Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of IPL 2024 matches can be done on the Tapmad TV app and website. The matches will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the RR Vs LSG Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL 2024 matches could be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the RR Vs LSG Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The live streaming of the IPL 2024 matches will be done by Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
RR Vs LSG IPL 2024 Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Tanush Kotian.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.