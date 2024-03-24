RR Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 4, Live Updates: Naveen-Ul-Haq Removes Jos Buttler Early

Welcome to the live coverage of match 4 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams will be eyeing to start their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory. KL Rahul is completely fit and will be leading the LSG against RR. The Royals have a balanced squad and how they will choose their playing XI, will be interesting to look out for. Yashasvi Jaiswal's recent form has been remarkable and his opening partner Jos Buttler will also try to find the rhythm at the start of the IPL. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs LSG, match 4 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)