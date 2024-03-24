Cricket

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 4, Live Updates: Naveen-Ul-Haq Removes Jos Buttler Early

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are starting their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign with a match against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. LSG have Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda and Rahul himself at the top order. On the other hand, the Royals have Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rovman Powell. The game is expected to be an exciting one. Stay tuned for the regular updates. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs LSG, match 4 of the IPL 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler coming out to bat against LSG in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @rajasthanroyals

Jos Buttler Falls!

Naveen-Ul-Haq was introduced into the attack in the second over and he got rid of the dangerous batter Jos Buttler on his final delivery of the over. KL Rahul took a fine catch behind by leaning forward.

RR - 13/1 (2)

RR Start Batting!

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal pair is out in the middle with Mohsin Khan gearing up for the first over. There was a delay after the second delivery due to some spider cam issues but the game started shortly after that. Including a wide, only three runs came from the first over.

RR - 3/0 (1)

Substitutes:

Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham

Rajasthan Royals: Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dube, Kuldeep Sen

What Captains Said

Sanju Samson | RR Captain: We'd prefer to bat first today. Looks like a decent batting wicket; we were confident to do both, but we have a different mix today. Coming back to Jaipur creates a wonderful feeling in the dressing room. Riyan Parag will be our number four, with Jos, Hetty, and Boult already in place; Powell might come as an impact player.

KL Rahul | LSG Captain: We would have batted first as well, but the wicket seems decent. I'm glad to be back on the field; injury has been my greatest buddy over the last several years, but it makes you eager and performs much better when you return. We have four overseas options: QdK, Pooran, Stoinis, and Naveen-ul-Haq. For the time being, our primary attention is on this game.

Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pitch Report

The square boundaries are 62 metres and 69 metres respectively with straight boundary at 79 metres. The pitch is brown and has no grass on it. There are some cracks on the pitch that may assist the spinners. The first few overs are going to be very crucial.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Lucknow Super Giants: Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Rajasthan Royals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, Live Blog, IPL 2024 Match 4

Welcome to the live coverage of match 4 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams will be eyeing to start their IPL 2024 campaign with a victory. KL Rahul is completely fit and will be leading the LSG against RR. The Royals have a balanced squad and how they will choose their playing XI, will be interesting to look out for. Yashasvi Jaiswal's recent form has been remarkable and his opening partner Jos Buttler will also try to find the rhythm at the start of the IPL. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RR Vs LSG, match 4 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

