Over 23,000 Women and Girls Missing in Madhya Pradesh, Over 1,500 Accused Still Absconding

According to the government’s own records, 292 men accused of raping women and 283 accused of raping minors are still on the run. In addition, 443 accused in other sexual crimes against women and 167 in similar cases involving girls have also not been arrested.

The Madhya Pradesh government has admitted that over 23,000 women and girls are currently missing
The Madhya Pradesh government has admitted that over 23,000 women and girls are currently missing
In a deeply troubling revelation, the Madhya Pradesh government has admitted that over 23,000 women and girls are currently missing across the state, while more than 1,500 individuals accused in cases of rape, sexual assault, and abduction remain at large. The data, presented in the state legislative assembly, has sparked widespread concern over the alarming scale of gender-based violence and the glaring gaps in law enforcement.

The figures were revealed in response to a detailed question raised by senior Congress MLA and former Home Minister Bala Bachchan, who sought district-wise data on the number of missing women and girls, along with updates on sexual assault cases registered in the state between January 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a written statement, informed the House that as of June 30 this year, 21,175 women and 1,954 girls have remained untraced for over a year—taking the total number of missing females to a staggering 23,129.

What has added to the gravity of the crisis is the revelation that hundreds of men accused in these crimes continue to evade arrest. According to the government’s own records, 292 men accused of raping women and 283 accused of raping minors are still on the run. In addition, 443 accused in other sexual crimes against women and 167 in similar cases involving girls have also not been arrested.

This brings the total number of untraceable individuals in sexual violence cases to 610. Furthermore, 320 people accused in connection with the disappearance of women and girls—76 involving women and 254 involving minors—remain outside the purview of law enforcement. Together, these figures highlight that more than 1,500 individuals involved in serious crimes against women and girls are currently unaccounted for in Madhya Pradesh.

Bala Bachchan, while addressing the assembly, demanded clarity on the timeline for arrests, questioned whether any action had been taken against negligent officers, and pushed for accountability from the state’s policing machinery. His concern reflected not only the rising number of such cases but also the continuing culture of impunity that allows accused individuals to escape justice.

The data further shows that certain districts have emerged as major hotspots for disappearances. Sagar district has the highest number, with 1,069 women and girls missing. It is followed by Jabalpur with 946, Indore with 788, Bhopal (rural) with 688, Chhatarpur with 669, Rewa with 653, Dhar with 637, and Gwalior with 617. Each of these districts has reported over 500 missing cases, pointing to a systemic failure in prevention, investigation, and response.

Despite the enormity of the figures, the government has yet to present a concrete action plan or timeline for arrests, drawing criticism from civil society groups and opposition members alike. Activists say the state is facing a silent emergency, where gender-based crimes are escalating and perpetrators are allowed to operate freely due to weak surveillance, delayed investigations, and an apathetic justice delivery system.

Published At:
