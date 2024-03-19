IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venue, Journey Of Pink Panthers

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by the charismatic Sanju Samson are gearing up for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League as they aim to replicate their inaugural success in the tournament. They are squaring off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the opening match on March 24, Sunday at home ground. (More Cricket News)
The Royals were the first-ever winner of the Indian Premier League in 2008 under the magical leadership of Shane Warne. But just after that, they started experiencing a decline, and could not reach the final until 2022. Although they made a comeback two years ago, their hopes of reclaiming the glory were dashed when the newcomer Gujarat Titans defeated them by 11 wickets in the summit clash. However, the team performed admirably last year, securing a spot in the top five teams in the points table after playing 14 matches and emerging victorious in 7 of them.
Nevertheless, the Halla Bol team is determined to paint the sky pink and end the winless drought of 15 years. They have undergone several changes in the squad this year, including the trading of Avesh Khan from LSG. The Royals have added the power of the all-rounder Rovman Powell to the team, and the promising batsman Shubham Dubey, a player of the Vidarbha team in the Ranji Trophy.
All eyes will be on Ravichandran Ashwin, who showcased a terrific performance in the recent Test series between India and England, completing his 100th career test match.
Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2024:
Captain: Sanju Samson
Batters: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq
Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Nandre Burger
Players retained by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 auction:
Sanju Samson (14 crore INR), Jos Buttler (10 crore INR), Shimron Hetmyer (8.5 crore INR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore INR), Dhruv Jurel (20 lakh INR) Riyan Parag (3.8 crore INR), Donovan Ferreira (50 lakh INR), Kunal Rathore (20 lakh INR), Ravichandran Ashwin (5 crore INR), Kuldeep Sen (2o lakh INR), Navdeep Saini (2.6 crore INR), Prasidh Krishna (10 crore INR), Sandeep Sharma (50 lakh INR), Trent Boult (8 crore INR), Yuzvendra Chahal (6.5 crore INR), Adam Zampa (1.5 crore INR), Avesh Khan (10 crore INR traded from LSG).
Players bought by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 auction:
Rovman Powell (7.40 crore INR), Shubham Dubey (5.8 crore INR), Nandre Burger (50 lakh INR), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40 lakh INR), Abid Mushtaq (20 lakh INR)
Players released by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 auction:
Abdul P A, Akash Vashisht, Jason Holder, Joe Root, K.C Cariappa, K.M. Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Obed Mccoy.
IPL 2024 schedule for Rajasthan Royals:
March 24: RR vs LSG at 3:30 PM IST in Jaipur
March 28: RR vs DC at 7:30 PM IST in Jaipur
April 1: MI vs RR at 7:30 PM IST in Mumbai
April 6: RR vs RCB at 7:30 PM IST in Jaipur
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.