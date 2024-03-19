IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venue, Journey Of Pink Panthers

The Royals were the first-ever winner of the Indian Premier League in 2008 under the magical leadership of Shane Warne. But just after that, they started experiencing a decline, and could not reach the final until 2022. Although they made a comeback two years ago, their hopes of reclaiming the glory were dashed when the newcomer Gujarat Titans defeated them by 11 wickets in the summit clash. However, the team performed admirably last year, securing a spot in the top five teams in the points table after playing 14 matches and emerging victorious in 7 of them.