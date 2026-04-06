Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Steve Smith, Mohammad Nawaz Star In Six-Wicket Victory For QTG

Saud Shakeel and Ashton Turner at the toss of Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: thepslt20/X

Saud Shakeel and Ashton Turner at the toss of Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: thepslt20/X