Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Steve Smith, Mohammad Nawaz Star In Six-Wicket Victory For QTG

Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Mohammad Nawaz picked up three wickets whereas Steve Smith hammered a half-century to take MS to a six-wicket win over QTG in Lahore

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Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026
Saud Shakeel and Ashton Turner at the toss of Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: thepslt20/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Quetta Gladiators lost to Multan Sultans in the PSL 2026 match 13

  • Ashton Turner-led side registered an easy win over Saud Shakeel's Gladiators

  • MS's Nawaz picked up the POTM award

Multan Sultans registered a six-wicket over Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in match 13 of the PSL 2026 on April 05, Sunday. Batting first, Quetta side faltered in their batting with MS bowlers especially Mohammad Nawaz restricting their batters to affect the scoreboard.

MS's bowlers bowled with lines and precision to restrict Quetta Gladiators to 166 in 20 overs with Bevon Jacobs and Saud Shakeel impressing with the bat.

In reply, MS openers Steve Smith and Sahibzada Farhan started on a rampant note with some beautiful strokeplay that put the QTG bowlers under a lot of pressure. Despite the fall of Sahibzada, Smith continued with the hammering as he was joined in by Shan Masood.

Smith was dismissed for a well-made fifty but Shan Masood carried on as he steered Multan Sultans to a convincing six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Earlier, Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner had won the toss and decided to field against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2026 match 13.

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Quetta Gladiators Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel(c), Shamyl Hussain, Khawaja Nafay(w), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Bevon Jacobs, Tom Curran, Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Multan Sultans: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe(w), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner(c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram

Q

Where will the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans match be played?

A

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Q

When will the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans match be played?

A

The Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.

Q

Where to live stream the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 match?

A

The PSL 2026 between Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries.

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