PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Aiden Markram Concedes 32 Runs In An Over, Joins Joins Unwanted List

Cooper Connolly, the Australian, smashed three sixes off the over, while Priyansh Arya hammered two maximums, which saw Markram become the first bowler this campaign to concede the most runs in the over so far.

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Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya, right, and his batting partner Cooper Connolly run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Markram ended up conceding the most runs in a single over in this IPL - 32

Arya and Connolly hammered fifties to take PBKS to an imposing score

LSG had opted to bowl first in their IPL 2026 match

South Africa star Aiden Markram ended up being registering his name in the history books as the ended up conceding during their PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 fixture wherein he leaked 32 runs as he was taken to all corners of the ground by Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly.

The LSG bowler was taken apart by the PBKS batters who ended up conceding five sixes in the over at the Mullanpur Stadium. Markram, who bowls off-spin, was at the receiving end of an onslaught as the momentum changed in favour of the hosts.

Cooper Connolly, the Australian, smashed three sixes off the over, while Priyansh Arya hammered two maximums, which saw Markram become the first bowler this campaign to concede the most runs in the over so far.

The Connolly-Priyansh show saw PBKS go from 147/1 to 179/1 in a single over, adding 32 runs and leaving LSG fielders and bowler stunned. Connolly and Arya were on the game from the first ball off Markram's over as they dispatched the South African -high into the Mullanpur night sky with clinical power and placement.

Markam joined an elusive list of bowlers conceding the most runs in an over in the IPL, becoming the eight bowler to do so. Prashanth Parameswaran of the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala tops the list with 37 runs he conceded in the 2011 edition against RCB.

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Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the decision backfired for Pant as PBKS hammered an imposing 254/7 with Arya and Connolly registered destructive fifties.

Arya and Connolly added 182 runs in just 13.2 overs for a massively entertaining second wicket stand for PBKS, as they tallied this IPL season's highest total, going past RCB's 250 for three.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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