Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test: PAK To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan face South Africa in the first Test of a two-match series on Sunday, 12 October, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
The match can be live-streamed on FanCode and other official broadcasters
Pakistan face South Africa in the first test, beginning on Sunday, 12 October, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, looking to start on a winning note.
This series is a clash of contrasts as world champions South Africa visit a Pakistan side that finished at the bottom of the previous WTC cycle.
Known for their fast-bowling strength, both teams will also rely on spin to exploit Lahore’s turning pitch.
In the current WTC cycle, both sides have played four Tests, with two wins apiece, setting up a competitive encounter. South Africa last toured Pakistan in 2021 for two Tests, where the hosts swept the series 2-0.
The return of Pakistan’s key batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, adds weight to the home side’s lineup, with expectations high that they will anchor the innings and deliver crucial runs.
South Africa will be led by Aiden Markram in the absence of Temba Bavuma, bringing a slightly altered dynamic to the visitors’ side. Their pace attack, featuring Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada, presents a formidable challenge for Pakistan’s batters.
With both sides evenly matched in recent performances, the series promises a thrilling battle, testing Pakistan’s resilience and South Africa’s title-defending credentials.
Pakistan Vs South Africa Test Head-To-Head Record
Historically, the two sides have faced each other in 31 Tests, with Pakistan winning 6, losing 17, and drawing 7. Pakistan have managed just three wins in their last 12 Tests against South Africa, while the visitors aim to extend their record streak of consecutive wins.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa.
South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne(w), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Live Streaming
The 1st Test between Pakistan and South Africa will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.