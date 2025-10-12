Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: SA Begin WTC Title Defence, PAK Chase Home Fortune

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Get live ball-by-ball commentary from Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday, 12 October, at Gaddafi Stadium

Updated on:
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 Ball by ball commentary
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Mohammad Rizwan in action during the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies. Photo: X | TheRealPCB
  • Pakistan face South Africa on Day 1 of the first Test at Gaddafi Stadium

  • Spin is expected to play a key role on Lahore’s turning pitch under hot October conditions, despite both teams having strong fast-bowling line-ups

  • South Africa start their WTC title defence without Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, while Pakistan may be without Sajid Khan. Get PAK vs RSA live updates here

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday, October 12, at Gaddafi Stadium. The series promises a clash of contrasts, with world champions South Africa visiting a Pakistan side eager to bounce back at home. Both teams have strong fast-bowling traditions, but spin is set to play a key role on Lahore’s turning pitch under the hot October sun. South Africa begin their WTC title defence without Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, while Pakistan may miss Sajid Khan.

Day 1 will set the tone as both sides look to assert themselves in what promises to be a fascinating contest. Get PAK vs RSA live updates right here.

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood(c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test match will be telecast on FanCode app and website from 10:30 AM IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

