Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Salman Consolidating Strong Start | PAK 344/5 (97)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the opening Pakistan vs South Africa Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday (October 13, 2025).
A 161-run stand between Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood took the hosts to a strong start on Day 1, as they reached 313 for five at stumps. Imam (93) fell just short of a hundred, while Masood (76) scored a half-century too.
After the foundation laid by Imam and Masood, Pakistan's middle-order stood firm as Mohammad Rizwan (62) and Salman Agha (52) added an unbeaten 114-run partnership, keeping the scoreboard ticking and frustrating the South African attack. The tourists also dropped several key catches, and Pakistan duly took advantage to put themselves in a commanding position.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan
Pakistan are hoping to extend their rich vein of form in home Test matches, having won three of their last four men's matches on home soil, as many as they managed in their 14 prior such games in the format (D4 L7). World Test champions South Africa, though, are far from down and out.
The Proteas have won each of their last 10 Tests, which is their longest such run in the format, and are unbeaten in 11.