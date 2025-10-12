Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test: Imam, Masood Put 161-Run Stand As PAK Dominate Day 1 - Data Debrief

Pakistan finished Day 1 at 313-5, bolstered by strong performances from Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood in the first Test against South Africa

Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1
Pakistan dominate opening day of first Test against South Africa.
  • Pakistan posted 313-5 in Day 1 of first Test against South Africa

  • Imam-ul-Haq scored 93 runs, falling short of a century

  • Shan Masood contributed 76 runs in a vital partnership

Pakistan got off to a strong start on day one of the first Test against South Africa, thanks to a 161-run stand between Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood.

The hosts elected to bat on Sunday, and that decision proved the right one as they put on 313-5.

Both Imam and Masood reached half-centuries, scoring 93 and 76, respectively.

Imam fell just short of a century, when he was caught off Senuran Muthusamy's bowling.

Kagiso Rabada (1-43) had got South Africa off to a fine start when he dismissed Abdullah Shafique with just the third ball of the day, but Pakistan took control from there.

After the efforts of Imam and Masood, Pakistan's middle order stood firm as Mohammad Rizwan (62) and Salman Agha (52) added an unbeaten 114-run partnership, keeping the scoreboard ticking and frustrating the South African attack. 

The tourists also dropped several key catches, and Pakistan duly took advantage to put themselves in a commanding position.

Data Debrief: Plenty of positivity for Pakistan

Imam's dazzling display saw the batter fall just seven runs short of what would have been his fourth Test hundred.

Pakistan will no doubt be encouraged that they can extend their rich vein of form in home Test matches, having won three of their last four men's matches on home soil, as many as they managed in their 14 prior such games in the format (D4 L7).

World Test champions South Africa, though, are far from down and out.

The Proteas have won each of their last 10 Tests, which is their longest such run in the format, and are unbeaten in 11. The last time they went on a longer such run was a 15-game span between January 2012 and February 2013 (W10 D5).

