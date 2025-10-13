Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 Weather Forecast: The skies are expected to be sunny on Monday, like the opening day of the PAK vs RSA match, with next to no chance of rain

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming Hourly Weather Forecast Rain Lahore
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bas during the first day of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore. Photo: AP
Summary
  • Pakistan off to strong start after winning toss, opting to bat against South Africa

  • Hosts reach for 313 for five at stumps on Day 1

  • 161-run stand between Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood, unbeaten fifties from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha

Pakistan are aiming to extend their batting dominance on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa on Monday (October 13, 2025) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Watch the second day of the first PAK vs RSA Test live.

The hosts got to 313 for five at the end of the first day, with Mohammad Rizwan (62 not out) and Salman Ali Agha (52 not out) hitting unbeaten half centuries to give Pakistan an early edge against the defending World Test champions.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq earlier played a fluent knock of 93 in his first Test after almost two years and together with captain Shan Masood, who made 76, gave Pakistan a strong start to their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle with a 161-run second-wicket stand. The three South African spinners toiled hard but caught a break when they claimed three quick wickets without a run before Rizwan and Salman got into the act.

Both batters dominated the spinners with their strong sweep shots in a dominating final session for Pakistan that saw South Africa claiming the only wicket — struggling batter Babar Azam (23).

Rizwan had two narrow escapes before completing his half-century when captain Aiden Markram couldn’t snap a low catch in the slip and then the batter successfully overturned an lbw decision through referral.

Agha was fortunate late in the final session when Markram spilled a regulation edge after left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy (2-101) had created an opportunity with the second new ball on a dry wicket.

Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in Lahore on the second day of the opening Pakistan vs South Africa Test:

Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2: Hourly Weather Forecast For Lahore

The probability of precipitation is zero percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 32 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. So expect a rain-free day with hazy sunshine.

Photo: AccuWeather screenshot
info_icon

Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 is scheduled to start at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, October 13, 2025 at 10:30am IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 be telecast and live streamed?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 2 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Playing XIs

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan

(With AP inputs)

Published At:
