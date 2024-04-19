Cricket

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online

Heavy rain caused the first Twenty20 international between Pakistan and New Zealand to be abandoned after just two deliveries in Rawalpindi on Thursday

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee celebrates his record 150th wicket during the 1st T20I against Pakistan in Auckland.
After the first match was washed out, Pakistan and New Zealand gear up for the second T20I. New Zealand's cricket squad is poised for the five-match T20 International series in Pakistan. The second T20I will take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on April 20, Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The BlackCaps arrived in the capital city on 14 April to play three T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 18, 20 and 21 April. Following that, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

Imad Wasim and Mohammed Amir, who had earlier announced their retirements, are back on the national team for the Pakistan vs. New Zealand T20I series. Haris Rauf has missed a berth due to his injury which he incurred during the PSL 2024.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I - Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Mohammad Amir’s Return Put On Hold As Rains Play Spoilsport - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Michael Bracewell will lead the New Zealand team. New Zealand will be competing with a second-string squad. Several frontline players will likely be missing, including Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, who are plying their trade in the Indian Premier League.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20I Head to Head

In T20 cricket, Pakistan holds a favorable head-to-head record against New Zealand, winning 21 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams. New Zealand, meanwhile, has secured 17 victories, with one match resulting in No Result.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand Series, 2nd T20I Schedule and Venue

2nd T20I: Saturday, 20 April 2024, starts at 8:00 PM IST at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Where to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there will not be live broadcast on any TV channel of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I in India.

Where will Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I be live streamed in India?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

