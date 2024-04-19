Sports

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Mohammad Amir’s Return Put On Hold As Rains Play Spoilsport - In Pics

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s return to international cricket was put on hold after the first Twenty20 between Pakistan and New Zealand was a washout on Thursday. Shaheen Shah Afridi clean-bowled debutant Tim Robinson for a duck and New Zealand was 2-1 after two balls before rain denied further play in a reduced five-over-a-side game. The toss was delayed for half an hour because of light drizzle in Rawalpindi, and just when Afridi was due to bowl the first ball, rain held up play for more than two hours. The teams will return for the second T20 of five on Saturday.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, and Mark Chapman, center, shakes hand with Pakistan's Naseem Shah after the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand call-off due to rain, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Tim Seifert Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
New Zealand's Tim Seifert, center, shakes hand with umpires after the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand call-off due to rain, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
New Zealand's Tim Robinson reacts as he bowled out by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi jumps to celebrate after taking the wicket of of New Zealand's Tim Robinson, left, during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pitch covers with sheets as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed)
Fans wait as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Fans cover themselves in plastic sheets as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam walks off the field as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Ground staff cover the pitch and other areas as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Umpires Aleem Dar, bottom left, with Ahsan Raza examine condition as ground staff start work to ready ground after rain delay the start of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

