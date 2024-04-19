PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Mohammad Amir’s Return Put On Hold As Rains Play Spoilsport - In Pics

New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, and Mark Chapman, center, shakes hand with Pakistan's Naseem Shah after the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand call-off due to rain, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Tim Seifert, center, shakes hand with umpires after the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand call-off due to rain, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Tim Robinson reacts as he bowled out by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi jumps to celebrate after taking the wicket of of New Zealand's Tim Robinson, left, during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pitch covers with sheets as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Fans wait as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Fans cover themselves in plastic sheets as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam walks off the field as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Ground staff cover the pitch and other areas as rain stop the play of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Umpires Aleem Dar, bottom left, with Ahsan Raza examine condition as ground staff start work to ready ground after rain delay the start of first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.