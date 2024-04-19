Sports

PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Mohammad Amir’s Return Put On Hold As Rains Play Spoilsport - In Pics

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s return to international cricket was put on hold after the first Twenty20 between Pakistan and New Zealand was a washout on Thursday. Shaheen Shah Afridi clean-bowled debutant Tim Robinson for a duck and New Zealand was 2-1 after two balls before rain denied further play in a reduced five-over-a-side game. The toss was delayed for half an hour because of light drizzle in Rawalpindi, and just when Afridi was due to bowl the first ball, rain held up play for more than two hours. The teams will return for the second T20 of five on Saturday.