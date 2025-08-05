Neymar Boosts Hopes For Brazil Recall After Scoring Santos Double

Neymar put his name forward for a potential call-up to the Brazilian national team with a brace in Santos' 3-1 victory over Juventude. 

Neymar scored in either half at the Estadio do Morumbi as members of Ancelotti's coaching staff watched on from the stands. 

The 33-year-old opened the scoring in the 37th minute after finishing from close range, with Alvaro Barreal doubling Santos' lead three minutes later. 

And despite Juventude pulling one back in first-half stoppage time, Neymar sealed the win from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining on the clock. 

Indeed, it was the first time that the former Barcelona forward had scored a brace since doing so for Brazil against Bolivia back in September 2023. 

Neymar also ended the contest with game-high totals for shots (six, level with Barreal), chances created (five) and duels contested (17). 

He played 26 passes in the final third, more than any other player on the pitch, while only Juventude's Caique (45) and Jadson (44) completed more passes than Neymar (40). 

"Happy to play a good game and win again. I feel good," Neymar said shortly after the victory. 

The Brazilian has now registered three goals in nine appearances in Serie A in 2025-26, and he is now poised for a return to the national team for their September fixtures. 

Neymar has not featured for Brazil on the international stage since October 2023 after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus against Uruguay. 

He was recalled to the Brazil squad by former boss Dorival Junior in March, but decided to miss their matches in order to build up his match fitness for Santos. 

The Selecao face Chile and Bolivia next month in World Cup qualifiers, though they have already qualified for the tournament taking place next summer. 

Neymar is Brazil's all-time top scorer, having found the back of the net 79 times in 128 appearances for his country. 

