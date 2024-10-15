Cricket

Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan

England were boosted by the return of their skipper Ben Stokes, who is back after recovering from an injury. Matthew Potts also came back to the side in place of Gus Atkinson

England's Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes watches from the sidelines. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against England in the second Test between the two sides starting on Tuesday, October 15 in Multan. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Playing 11s

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood(c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Both sides had already confirmed their Playing 11s a day before the match. England were boosted by the return of their skipper Ben Stokes, who is back after recovering from an injury. Matthew Potts also came back to the side in place of Gus Atkinson.

Pakistan took some tough calls ahead of the second Test. Top players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah could not find a place in the team. Later it was revealed that Azam was 'rested'. Anyway, Pakistan are coming in with a new look into the match and hope to end the 11-match winless streak at home with a win.

Interestingly, the same pitch where England defeated Pakistan in the first Test match is being used for the second game too.

In the first match, England won by an inning despite conceding 556 runs in the first innings. England smashed the fourth highest total in Test history with Joe Root slamming a double hundred and Harry Brook amassing a triple century. Pakistan became the first team to lose a match by an inning despite scoring 500-plus runs in the first innings of a Test match.

