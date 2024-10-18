PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Shan Masood Relieved By 'Important Win' For Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan captain Shan Masood says their 152-run victory over England in the second Test to level the three-match series was an "important win" for the team. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan had lost each of their last 11 Test matches on the bounce as hosts, a run stretching back to 2021, and were on a six-match losing streak overall in the longest format.
However, their spinners, Sajid Khan (2-93) and Noman Ali (8-46) ensured that run came to an end on Friday as they orchestrated England's second-innings collapse.
They combined for all 20 wickets in Multan, playing on the same pitch as the one they lost the first Test on, becoming the first pair to achieve such a feat since Dennis Lillee and Bob Massie in 1972.
For Masood, it was a first win since becoming captain, and he was proud of how the players rallied to end such a torrid run.
"This was a very important win for Pakistan cricket," he said. "The recent results were unacceptable.
"There is relief. This is a long process and journey. It won't be fixed overnight. It's been three years and 10 months since we last won a Test at home. That's not acceptable for Pakistan cricket.
"We pride ourselves on how well we play this game and how we see ourselves as a team. For us to get a result and hopefully start something here in our own conditions is exciting.
"Going through that adverse situation for years and still getting a result: that's the character you want from your players, staff and cricket board. Everyone's responded well after the [first Test] loss, which is very heartening."
England are looking to claim a second consecutive series win in Pakistan, but after their history-making first Test, which saw them win by an innings and 47 runs, they struggled to match that on the well-used pitch.
Ben Stokes, who missed that last week due to a hamstring injury, was left frustrated by the result and acknowledged it hinged on the coin toss.
"They used the home conditions in their favour," he said.
"If we had won the toss, it could have been completely different, and it would have looked like a silly decision.
"The toss was always going to be massive; me and Shan knew that."