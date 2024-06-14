Cricket

New Zealand Vs Uganda Prediction, Match 32, ICC T20 WC 2024: Key Stats, Weather Report

New Zealand will face Uganda in the dead rubber clash of the group-stage fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday. Here are the match prediction, fantasy XI, Key stats and weather report for the NZ Vs UGA match

NZ players celebrating the wicket of Rovman Powell. AP PTI
West Indies captain Rovman Powell walks from the field after he was dismissed during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. Photo: AP/PTI
New Zealand are set to face Uganda in their third group-stage fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

Uganda have won one match against Papua New Guinea (PNG) but the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are yet to open their win account. One of the pre-tournament favourites, the Kiwis have lost their first two matches against Afghanistan and the West Indies and are out of the race for the Super 8.

This NZ Vs UGA contest is a dead rubber as Afghanistan and the West Indies have already qualified for the next stage and it is just a matter of pride left for the Kiwi side now. They will be eyeing to finish their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins against Uganda first then PNG.

The Brian Masaba-led team, meanwhile, will be aiming for an upset against New Zealand and will look to feast on their demoralized opponents.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. - Photo: AP/PTI
NZ Vs UGA ICC T20 WC 2024 Match 32 Preview: Evicted New Zealand Face Uganda In Dead Rubber

BY PTI

New Zealand vs Uganda Head-To-Head Record:

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in international cricket.

New Zealand vs Uganda Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji and Ronak Patel.

New Zealand vs Uganda Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun

New Zealand vs Uganda Weather Report:

Nabi and Gulbadin had an unbroken stand of 46 - null
AFG Vs PNG: Afghanistan Strom Into T20 World Cup Super 8s, New Zealand End Run - Data Brief

BY Stats Perform

According to the weather reports, the city's temperature on Saturday will be 31°C during the day and 25°C at night. The sky will be cloudy both during the day and night.

New Zealand vs Uganda Pitch Report:

The Tarouba will host its third consecutive match in as many days. It is expected that the pitch will favour spinners over pacers, displaying sluggish behaviour. Batting, especially during the second innings, may prove to be quite challenging due to the strong grip on the surface, which will require skilful handling by the batters.

New Zealand vs Uganda Match Prediction:

New Zealand is expected to easily pass the Uganda test. While Uganda has played well, New Zealand has a much higher chance of winning the match. New Zealand has a 90% chance of winning, while Uganda has only a 10% chance.

