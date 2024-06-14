New Zealand are set to face Uganda in their third group-stage fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (Streaming | Full Coverage)
Uganda have won one match against Papua New Guinea (PNG) but the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are yet to open their win account. One of the pre-tournament favourites, the Kiwis have lost their first two matches against Afghanistan and the West Indies and are out of the race for the Super 8.
This NZ Vs UGA contest is a dead rubber as Afghanistan and the West Indies have already qualified for the next stage and it is just a matter of pride left for the Kiwi side now. They will be eyeing to finish their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins against Uganda first then PNG.
The Brian Masaba-led team, meanwhile, will be aiming for an upset against New Zealand and will look to feast on their demoralized opponents.
New Zealand vs Uganda Head-To-Head Record:
This will be the first meeting between the two teams in international cricket.
New Zealand vs Uganda Squads:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.
Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji and Ronak Patel.
New Zealand vs Uganda Probable XIs:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra
Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun
New Zealand vs Uganda Weather Report:
According to the weather reports, the city's temperature on Saturday will be 31°C during the day and 25°C at night. The sky will be cloudy both during the day and night.
New Zealand vs Uganda Pitch Report:
The Tarouba will host its third consecutive match in as many days. It is expected that the pitch will favour spinners over pacers, displaying sluggish behaviour. Batting, especially during the second innings, may prove to be quite challenging due to the strong grip on the surface, which will require skilful handling by the batters.
New Zealand vs Uganda Match Prediction:
New Zealand is expected to easily pass the Uganda test. While Uganda has played well, New Zealand has a much higher chance of winning the match. New Zealand has a 90% chance of winning, while Uganda has only a 10% chance.