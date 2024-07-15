Nepal Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures

Nepal women's cricket team will kickstart their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 campaign with the opening match of the tournament against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, 19 July 2024. (More Cricket News)
Women's Asia Cup 2024 will have eight teams competing for the title with two groups having four teams each. The top two teams from each group will play the semi-final followed by the summit clash on 28 July.
All matches of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 are to be played in Dambulla's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Nepal women will be playing against Pakistan women on 21 July and India women on the 23rd July.
Indu Barma will be leading the Nepal women's team in the major tournament. Rubina Chhetri, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal and Kabita Kunwar are also part of the 15-member squad announced by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).
Nepal Women Placed In Group A
Nepal women are placed in Group A along with Pakistan, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All other teams in Group A have better ICC ranking in T20Is than Nepal women, who are at 21.
Nepal Women's Fixtures
July 19: vs UAE Women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
July 21: vs Pakistan women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
July 23: vs India women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
Nepal Women Squad For Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
Nepal: Indu Barma (c), Rubina Chhetri, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Samjhana Khadka, Kajol Shrestha, Sabnam Rai, Rajmati Airee, Mamta Chaudhary, Kritika Marasini, Roma Thapa, Dolly Bhatta.
Live Streaming Of Nepal Women Matches For Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
Disney+ Hotstar will livestream all the matches of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 in India but in Nepal, it will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.