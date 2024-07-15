Cricket

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Five Players To Watch Out For In The Tournament

The ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 will get underway from July 19 in Sri Lanka. Ahead of the tournament, here are the top five players to watch out for

India Womens Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match of a series between India Women and South Africa Women. PTI Photo
The much-awaited Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 will kick-start from July 19 in Sri Lanka with eight teams participating in the marquee cricket tournament featuring some of the top stars from the sub-continent. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

India are the reigning champions and one of the most decorated team in the history of the tournament, with wins in 2012, 2016 and 2022. Bangladesh defeated India in the 2018 final in a nail-biting finish.

Here are five top names that could play vital roles for their respective teams in the upcoming tourney -

1) Smriti Mandhana (India)

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana comes on the back of a sensational white-ball series against South Africa. In the T20 leg, Mandhana scored 100 runs in three matches and could play a key role in defending the Asia Cup crown in Sri Lanka. The southpaw is a destructive opener up the order and if she gets going, the opposition bowlers could have a long day in the field.

2) Pooja Vastrakar (India)

With 8 wickets at an average of 9.12, Indian all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was the best bowler in the T20I leg against the Proteas. Her 4/13 was the standout performance and with seaming conditions in Sri Lanka, Vastrakar could be a lethal bowler. Indian management could look to keep the 24-year-old fit keeping in mind the T20 World Cup coming up in October.

T20 World Cup is scheduled in Bangladesh from October 3-20. - BCCI
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Confident Of India Reaching The Semi-Final

BY PTI

3) Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka's most important player and captain, Chamari Athapaththu will be raring to lead her side out on home soil as they look to win their maiden Asian Cup title. The southpaw scored 65 runs in the 3-match T20Is against the West Indies recently but will eyeing more runs especially on home turf. With the likes of Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand in the group, expect Athapaththu to bring her 'A-game' to the fore.

4) Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty is another vital player to look forward to in this tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter has played over 95 T20Is and scored 1802 runs with a strike rate of 89.69. The 2018 champions would know that if they are to repeat those heroics, all would depend on Nigar Sultana to click in crucial games and moments.

5 Nida Dar (Pakistan)

After the retirement of former skipper Bisma Maroof, the captaincy reins have been handed to Nida Dar. The 37-year-old has played 140 T20I matches and scored over 2000 runs in the format. With IND vs PAK game being the standout match, expect Dar to motivate her team against their arch-rivals as they look to win their first-ever Asian Cup title.

