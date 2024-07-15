ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Five Players To Watch Out For In The Tournament

Sri Lanka's most important player and captain, Chamari Athapaththu will be raring to lead her side out on home soil as they look to win their maiden Asian Cup title. The southpaw scored 65 runs in the 3-match T20Is against the West Indies recently but will eyeing more runs especially on home turf. With the likes of Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand in the group, expect Athapaththu to bring her 'A-game' to the fore.