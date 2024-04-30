Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The third of the five-match T20 series between Nepal and West Indies 'A' side takes place on May 1, Thursday. (More Cricket News)
This is a historic tour as this is the first time a West Indies team has landed in Nepal to play a cricket series. The series so far has been interesting with both teams winning one game each.
The series opened on a high note for the home team as they chased down a huge total of 205 to win the game by four wickets. Their hero in the game was skipper Rohit Paudel who scored a stunning century and was awarded the Player Of The Match.
The West Indian 'A' side made a comeback in the next game winning the game by 10 runs due to a late flurry from Gudakesh Mottie who scored an 8-ball 33 not out to take his team to 160. Nepal's chase was again led by their skipper Paudel who finished with an unbeaten 71 but lack of support from others meant the home side were 10 runs short.
With 183 runs in two innings, Paudel is the leading run-scorer in the series where no other player has scored even 100 runs in total.
Here is how you can watch the Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 live
When will Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 be played?
The 3rd T20 will be played on Sunday, May 1 at 12:45 pm IST
Where will Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 be played?
The 3rd T20 will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
Where to watch live streaming of Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 live?
Cricket fans can live stream the five-match T20 series between Nepal and West Indies 'A' on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tour in India.
Squad
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh and Aakash Chand.
West Indies 'A': Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Mark Deyal, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Keacy Carty, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul and Hayden Walsh.
Match starts at 12.45 pm IST.