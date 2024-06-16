Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Kingstown, St Vincent? Will Nepal Vs Bangladesh Be Washed Out?

Nepal national cricket team and their fans were so close to defeating a full member nation, when they ended up on the losing side against the Proteas in match 31 of the ICC T20 World Cup, Group D fixture on June 14. (Streaming | Prediction | Full Coverage)
South Africa posted a paltry 115/7 against the Rhinos and in the run-chase, they started positively only to lose by margin of one run at Kingstown, St Vincent.
Rohit Paudel's side are out of the T20 World Cup but will hope to go out with pride when they take on Bangaldesh, who will look to seal their progress into the Super 8s. Najmul Hossain Shanto's side comprehensively defeated the Netherlands and are now one win away from clinching the Super 8 spot.
With weather playing a key part, it remains to be seen if rain intervene during Nepal vs Bangladesh tie
Nepal vs Bangladesh Weather Update
The match will be played on June 17 at Kingstown, St Vincent and will start at 7:30 PM IST.
As per AccuWeather, morning at Kingstown will be mostly cloudy with some thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 78%.
Squads:
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC