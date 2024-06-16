Cricket

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win in the Nepal vs Bangladesh, match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

ICC
File photo of Nepal cricket team. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Nepal may have been knocked out of Super Eight contention, but the manner in which they played against South Africa the other night gave fans plenty to cheer. Rohit Paudel and Co came ever so close to a terrific upset, and will now look to cross the line against Bangladesh in match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (June 17) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Bangladesh have a good chance of making the cut for the next round, but are not assured a spot yet. They will look to seal their advancement with a win, though even a washout will guarantee them that.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. - null
BAN Vs NED: Bangladesh Keep T20 World Cup Fate In Own Hands After Commanding Win

BY Stats Perform

Who will win in the Nepal vs Bangladesh, match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have faced off just once in T20 internationals, all the way back in 2014. Bangladesh had won that game, also a T20 World Cup clash, by eight wickets.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hosain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Nepal cricket team. - X/@cricketnep
NEP Vs SA, T20 World Cup: 'We Belong Here,' Declares Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel After 1-Run Loss

BY Gaurav Thakur

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Weather Report

There is a small chance of rain during the match. Expect partly cloudy and windy conditions, with temperatures hovering in the late 20s (degree Celsius). In case the match is rained out, Bangladesh will progress to the Super Eights ahead of Netherlands.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

This is the same venue where Nepal played out a World Cup classic against South Africa, a couple of nights ago. Twelve out of 13 wickets to fall had gone to spin then, and a similarly spin-friendly surface could be in store on Monday.

Nepal Vs Bangladesh Prediction

Considering Bangladesh's pedigree and Nepal's relative inexperience at the big stage, Google gives the Bangla Tigers a 83% winning chance against Nepal's 17%.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 16 LIVE: Fire Breaks Out In Himachal's Solan Forests; Atishi Writes To Delhi Police Commissioner
  2. Musk vs BJP Over EVMs: On Tesla Chief's Hacking Concern, Former MoS Offers A 'Tutorial'
  3. More Interest Now In Pocket Version Of Constitution, Courtesy Rahul Gandhi
  4. Drugs Worth Rs 9 Cr Seized In Assam; Two Peddlers Nabbed
  5. Youth Preparing For IIT-JEE Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota
Entertainment News
  1. Father’s Day: 5 Silver Screen Dads Who Never Fail To Tug At Our Hearts
  2. Escapism, Enchantment, And Exploration: Why We, As Audiences, Crave Fantasy Dramas Like ‘House Of The Dragon’
  3. Seerat Kapoor Looks At Cinema With Different Perspective As She Learns About Directing
  4. Puri Jagannadh's 'Double iSmart' To Release On Independence Day
  5. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
Sports News
  1. ESP vs CRO, UEFA Euro 2024: Yamal Makes History As Spain Begin Campaign With 3-0 Victory - In Pics
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 38: When, Where To Watch
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Women Face South Africa In 1st ODI; Netherlands Vs Poland At Euro 2024
  4. Virat Kohli Form At T20 World Cup: 'He Is Batting Really Well' Says Coach Vikram Rathour
  5. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates
  2. US: 9 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained
  3. Japan Witnesses Surge In Cases Of Disease Caused By Rare 'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' That Can Kill Under 48 Hours
  4. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Describes Putin's Ceasefire Offer For Ukraine As 'Propaganda'
  5. World Leaders Meet In Switzerland To Discuss Ukraine Peace Roadmap, Russia Absent
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow