Nepal may have been knocked out of Super Eight contention, but the manner in which they played against South Africa the other night gave fans plenty to cheer. Rohit Paudel and Co came ever so close to a terrific upset, and will now look to cross the line against Bangladesh in match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (June 17) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Cricket News)