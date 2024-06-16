Nepal may have been knocked out of Super Eight contention, but the manner in which they played against South Africa the other night gave fans plenty to cheer. Rohit Paudel and Co came ever so close to a terrific upset, and will now look to cross the line against Bangladesh in match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday (June 17) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, West Indies. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Cricket News)
Bangladesh have a good chance of making the cut for the next round, but are not assured a spot yet. They will look to seal their advancement with a win, though even a washout will guarantee them that.
Who will win in the Nepal vs Bangladesh, match 37 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off just once in T20 internationals, all the way back in 2014. Bangladesh had won that game, also a T20 World Cup clash, by eight wickets.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Probable XIs
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hosain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Weather Report
There is a small chance of rain during the match. Expect partly cloudy and windy conditions, with temperatures hovering in the late 20s (degree Celsius). In case the match is rained out, Bangladesh will progress to the Super Eights ahead of Netherlands.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Pitch Report
This is the same venue where Nepal played out a World Cup classic against South Africa, a couple of nights ago. Twelve out of 13 wickets to fall had gone to spin then, and a similarly spin-friendly surface could be in store on Monday.
Nepal Vs Bangladesh Prediction
Considering Bangladesh's pedigree and Nepal's relative inexperience at the big stage, Google gives the Bangla Tigers a 83% winning chance against Nepal's 17%.