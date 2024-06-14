Bangladesh kept their T20 World Cup fate in their own hands after a 25-run victory over the Netherlands in St Vincent on Thursday. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Not only do Bangladesh took one step closer to the Super 8s with their emphatic victory, but they also ensured Sri Lanka were knocked out, while the Netherlands needed a string of results to go in their favour.
The Tigers looked to be up against it after the Netherlands' strong start, as Litton Das made an early exit for just one run thanks to Sybrand Engelbrecht's diving catch.
However, Tanzid Hassan hit 35 off 26 balls, while Shakib Al Hasan plundered an impressive 64 not out, effectively taking control of the game.
Mahmudullah's 25 just about saw them over the line before Jaker Ali closed with 14 not out to see them to 159-5.
The Netherlands soon found their stride after losing two early wickets of their own and looked to be comfortably chasing down their target through Vikramjit Singh (26) and Engelbrecht (33).
Rishad Hossain soon intervened for Bangladesh though, finishing on 3-33 as the Flying Dutchmen lost four middle-order wickets for six runs and finished with 134-8.
Data Debrief: Bangladesh Just Too Strong
Bangladesh narrowly missed out on a win against high-flying South Africa in their last game, but a win like this is exactly what they needed to get back on track.
Al Hasen was the standout, making a marked improvement on his three runs from the defeat to South Africa with a superb knock of 64 off 46 balls, including nine fours.