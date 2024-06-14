Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, Match 27: Bengal Tigers Roar Loud As They Defeat NED By 25-Runs

AP/Adam Hunger
Bangladesh defeated Netherlands by 25-runs in match 27 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 13. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Bengal Tigers defeated Netherlands by 25-runs in match 27 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 13 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. (Highlights|More Cricket News)

Bangladesh set a target of 160, the Netherlands ended at 134 for eight in 20 overs at the Arnos Vale Ground, which was hosting an international for the first time in many years.

The match started with a toss delay due to drizzling. However the covers were off shortly. Later, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bowl first against Bangladesh.

In the first innings, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, back in top form, scored a superb 64 off 46 balls to lead Bangladesh to a competitive total of 159 for five against Netherlands.

Tanzid Hasan also contributed with 35 runs off 26 balls, while Mahmudullah added 25 runs from 21 deliveries. Jaker Ali provided a quickfire 14 off just 7 balls towards the end of the innings.

However, as the innings entered its final stretch, Mahmudullah, having hit two sixes and two furs, was done in by the strong wind as Engelbrecht completed another good catch near the ropes.

But it's easy to say that, Bangladesh's two veteran players, Mahmudullah and Shakib dragged the team towards a strong total to chase for NED.

During the chase, Netherlands lost two wickets with just 32 runs on the board, and most importantly, with the powerplay about to end.

Vikramjit Singh (26 off 16 balls) hit three sixes and looked dangerous until Mahmudullah had him stumped, leaving NED at 69 for three in the 10th over.

Sybrand Engelbrecht (33 off 22 balls) and captain Scott Edwards (25 off 23) added 42 runs for the fourth wicket, but leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took two quick wickets to turn the game around for Bangladesh.

Moving ahead, the left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman bowled brilliantly, dismissing Edwards, while Rishad Hossain took out Logan van Beek, nearly securing the match for Bangladesh.

When Netherlands needed 86 runs off 60 balls and attempted a comeback, but they suddenly lost four wickets. Taskin Ahmed (2/30), Rishad Hossain (3/33), and Mustafizur Rahman (1/12) delivered excellent performances to turn the game in Bangladesh's favor.

Sakib was named Player Of The Match.

With South Africa already through to the Super Eight from Group D, a win here was critical for both teams in going forward to the next round.

This game being played meant Sri Lanka's dismissal from the ICC T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka is now the third team to be eliminated, following losses in their first two games and a washout against Nepal in Florida. They needed a washout between Bangladesh and the Netherlands in St. Vincent to stay in contention.

With both teams getting a point each, Sri Lanka would have had a slim chance to qualify for the Super 8s, depending on the final round of Group D fixtures.

