Nepal Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 37: When, Where To Watch

Bangladesh, in their do-or-die battle to fulfill their dream of reaching the Super 8s and clinch that coveted 2024 ICC T20 World Cup trophy, will face eliminated Nepal on June 17, Monday in St. Vincent. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Bengal Tigers arer currently placed second place in Group D with 4 points from 3 matches. However, with the Netherlands (with 2 points from 3 matches) still in contention, Bangladesh are at high risk. They need to win this upcoming match against the Rhinos and expect NED to lose their rermaining match in order to advance to the next round of T20 World Cup.
Nepal, on the other hand, are eliminated but they fought hard. The team led by Rohit Paudel were just about to create history when they fell short to only 1 run against South Africa on June 15, Saturday, ending their dream run. With the Rhinos now out of contention, they aim to secure one final victory in the tournament to conclude their season on a high note.
When is Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match?
Bangladesh Vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match will be played on June 17, Monday at 5:00 AM IST at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, Saint Vincent.
Where to watch Nepal Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Bangladesh Vs Nepal ICC T20 World Cup Squads
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal and Kamal Singh Airee.