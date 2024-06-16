Cricket

Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

After a heartbreakingly narrow loss to South Africa, Nepal will aim to cross the line against Bangladesh, who must win to confirm their Super 8s spot. Here are three key player battles worth watching out for, from the NEP vs BAN cricket match at ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal have just one point from three games at T20 World Cup 2024 so far, with two losses and one no result Photo: AP
The margin could not have been narrower. Nepal gave it their all, and were an inch away from a historic win over South Africa in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 game. Ifs and buts do not work in cricket, however, and Rohit Paudel's side will head back home after its final group-stage game against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent (West Indies) on Monday, June 17. (Streaming | Prediction | Full Coverage)

Nevertheless, the fight they showed will hold him in good stead for the upcoming sub-continental battle, and beyond. Up against them is a team that must win to make its advancement to Super Eights certain. Bangladesh could make the cut with a loss too, considering their superior net run rate to Netherlands. But Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co will certainly not wish to take that chance.

Before the NEP vs BAN match begins, here are three key player battles that could define the outcome of the contest.

Towhid Hridoy Vs Sandeep Lamichhane

The battle between two talented young turks could be an interesting one. The 23-year-old Towhid Hridoy has shown spunk in his batting displays at this edition and could be Bangladesh's go-to batter, going forward. Nepal's star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, also 23, bowled beautifully on his return to international cricket - almost as if he was never away. This duel could be critical in the middle and/or death overs of the Bangla innings.

Shakib Al Hasan Vs Dipendra Singh Airee

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was among the runs in their previous outing (against Netherlands), and is always one to keep an eye out for with bat as well as ball. Similarly, the 24-year-old Dipendra Singh Airee has made a name for himself in international cricket with both trades. In addition to his incredible six-hitting ability, Airee can wreak havoc with his off-spin and will look to scalp Shakib early by taking the ball away from him.

Aasif Sheikh Vs Rishad Hossain

Nepal's opener-cum-wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh anchored the innings nicely against the Proteas, the other day and will be eyeing a big score against Bangladesh as well. But it won't be easy against the in-form Rishad Hossain, who has picked up 16 wickets in his last 10 T20 matches, and seven in three T20 World Cup 2024 games thus far.

Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam.

