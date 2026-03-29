MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Register Their Highest Successful Chase In Indian Premier League History

Summary of this article
MI defeated KKR by 6 wickets in IPL 2026
They chased down 221 to clinch victory
This is the highest chase for MI in IPL history
The second match of the IPL 2026 season at the Wankhede Stadium proved to be a high-scoring thriller as Mumbai Indians (MI) successfully chased down a massive target of 221 to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The victory was anchored by a record-breaking performance from Rohit Sharma and a clinical finish by the middle order.
After being put into bat, KKR posted a formidable 220/4 in their 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front, scoring a vintage 67 off 40 balls, while opener Finn Allen provided early fireworks with a 17-ball 37.
The momentum was sustained by young Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who smashed 51 off 29 balls, and a late cameo from Rinku Singh (33 off 21)*. Despite the onslaught, Shardul Thakur was the standout bowler for Mumbai, finishing with figures of 3/39, providing crucial breakthroughs just as KKR looked set to cross the 230-run mark.
Mumbai’s chase began with a historic opening partnership. Rohit Sharma was in sublime touch, smashing his fastest-ever IPL fifty in just 23 balls. During his innings of 78 off 38 balls (6 fours, 6 sixes), Rohit surpassed David Warner to become the all-time leading run-scorer against KKR in IPL history.
He was ably supported by Ryan Rickelton, who played the aggressor role with a blistering 81 off 43 balls, including 8 towering sixes. The duo put on a 148-run opening stand in just 11.5 overs, effectively breaking the back of the chase.
Although KKR managed to claw back with three quick wickets—including the dismissals of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav—the required rate remained under control. Tilak Varma (20) and captain Hardik Pandya (18) stayed unbeaten and maintained their composure in the final overs. Varma effectively sealed the game in the 19th over by picking off boundaries against Vaibhav Arora, leaving MI needing just 1 run in the final over to secure a statement win.
Highest Chase For Mumbai Indians In IPL History
The Mumbai Indians' successful pursuit of 221 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders today officially stands as the highest successful run chase in the franchise's history. These remarkable feat eclipses their previous record of 219/6, set in 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings in Delhi, which was famously powered by Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 87.
By overhauling KKR’s massive total with five balls to spare, MI has not only set a new internal benchmark but also signaled a major shift in their traditional early-season form, breaking a long-standing "opening match jinx" dating back to 2012.