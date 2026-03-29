MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Register Their Highest Successful Chase In Indian Premier League History

Although KKR managed to claw back with three quick wickets—including the dismissals of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav—the required rate remained under control. Tilak Varma (20) and captain Hardik Pandya (18) stayed unbeaten and maintained their composure in the final overs. Varma effectively sealed the game in the 19th over by picking off boundaries against Vaibhav Arora, leaving MI needing just 1 run in the final over to secure a statement win.