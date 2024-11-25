Cricket

All Out On 7! Ivory Coast Enter Record Books For Lowest Score In Men's T20Is

Moreover, Nigeria also entered the top-3 spot for winning a T20I by the highest margin with the 264-run win over Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria has entered the record books for men's T20Is
African nations Nigeria and Ivory Coast clashed with each other in the Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group C game, on Sunday, November 24, Lagos. The Ivorians registered the lowest-ever score in men's T20Is whilst chasing a 272-run target set by their rivals. (More Cricket News)

Nigerians posted a mammoth total on the scoreboard on the back of a blistering knock of 112-off 53 balls by Selim Salau. Sulaimon Runsewe and Isaac Okpe scored 50 and 63 not out, respectively. However, it was spinner Isaac Danladi and left-armer Prosper Useni who turned up the heat with the ball for Nigeria.

Both the bowlers picked up three wickets each as the likes of Peter Aho and Sylvester Okpe contributing with two wickets each, with one Ivory Coast batter getting run-out.

Ivory Coast were bundled under 7.3 overs with a score of 7 runs on the board. Their batting scorecard made a poor reading with the highest score of 4 runs from opener Ouattara Mohamed.

This was also the first time that a team fell for less than 10 runs in a men's T20I. Before this, the lowest record was 10 all out in games such as Mongolia vs Singapore earlier this year and Isle of Man vs Spain, last year.

Moreover, Nigeria's 264-run victory also saw them enter the top-three slot for winning a T20I match by the highest margin. The top spot is taken by Zimbabwe thanks to their 290-run win over Gambia last month.

Other one belongs to Nepal, who registered a 273-run win over Mongolia at the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

