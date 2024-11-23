Cricket

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Jaiswal-Rahul Masterclass Puts Visitors In Driver's Seat

After skipper Jasprit Bumrah's 11th five-wicket haul decimated Australia for 104, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul compiled an unbroken 172-run stand to hand India a 218-run lead at stumps

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Yashasvi Jaiswal KL Rahul second day first Test between Australia and India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, is congratulated by KL Rahul for completing his fifty on the second day of the first Test between Australia and India in Perth. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
info_icon

Yashasvi Jaiswal combined game awareness with perfect shot selection while KL Rahul remained technically unflappable in an unbroken opening stand of 172 as India looked set to bat Australia out of the match with an overall lead of 218 runs on the second day of the opening Test in Perth. (Day 2 Highlights | Streaming | More Cricket News)

After skipper Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing 11th five-wicket haul decimated Australia for 104, young Jaiswal (90 batting, 193 balls) and seasoned Rahul (62 batting, 154 balls) decided to grind it out with some old fashioned Test match batting by waiting for the loose deliveries and respecting good fast bowling.

The Indians showed their compact defense by scoring 88 runs in 31 overs during the post-tea session as Jaiswal inched towards a coveted ton on his maiden outing on Australian soil.

With enough time at their disposal and signs of cracks appearing on the surface, this is going to be India's Test match to lose.

The way Rahul wore down the Australian attack was a sight to behold. There was no chatter from the slip cordon and at one point, the stitches of the Kookaburra came out.

The live grass died by the second afternoon and the seam movement also went out of equation making batting easier.

India celebrate the wicket of Australia captain Pat Cummins on the first day of the first Test in Perth. - AP/Trevor Collens
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But no one can take away any credit from the two who were hardly troubled except for a mix-up that could have led to Rahul's run-out.

Jaiswal also showed that he had learnt his lessons from the first innings and curbed his urge to drive on the up initially, which was the best part about his batting. Each of his seven fours and two sixes were well-executed shots.

Once he had defended enough deliveries, the Australian pacers didn't have any option but to try either short or full length which he utilised well.

The whip over mid-wicket to hit Starc for one-bounce four and then induce a grin from the pacer by telling him "you are slow", spoke volumes about how fearless the current generation of Indian cricketers is.

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah collects the ball as he prepares to bowl on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. - AP Photo/Trevor Collens
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Completes 11th Five-Wicket Haul, His Second In Australia

BY Jagdish Yadav

In the final session, he flicked him for good measure for a maximum.

Rahul's back-drive off Pat Cummins can easily be called the shot of the match but it was heartening to see Jaiswal put in a big stride forward while driving Mitchell Starc through covers apart from getting under the bounce and playing the ramp shot.

In case of Rahul, he kept a very loose bottom-hand and that helped with the deliveries, even the ones that took the thickish edge only to fall way in front of the slip cordon.

There was a spell of play in the post-tea session when Indians were kept quiet by Nathan Lyon but neither Jaiswal nor Rahul ran out of patience. Jaiswal's half-century came off 123 balls, his slowest in 15 Tests and spoke volumes about his adaptability.

For Rahul, it was about forgetting the unfortunate dismissal on Friday and concentrate, which he did splendidly.

Any target above 300 would be very difficult to chase on this track and Washington Sundar can come into play if those cracks open up, not to forget the three quicks who can use the variable bounce to good effect.

The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. - X/IPL
Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the morning, India captain Bumrah deservedly got his 11th five-wicket haul while debutant Harshit Rana bowled a fiery opening spell to dismiss the hosts for 104 at the stroke of lunch despite a stiff last-wicket resistance from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Starc (26 off 113 balls) shielded Hazlewood (7 not out off 31 balls) admirably during their 25-run last-wicket stand that lasted 18 overs.

The day began with Bumrah (5/30 in 18 overs) getting one to rear up from back of the length and Carey's edge carried at a good height to Rishabh Pant behind stumps.

The skipper's celebration was understated as he purposefully strode back to his bowling mark even before Nathan Lyon had arrived. At the other end, the burly Harshit Rana (3/48 in 15.2 overs) carried on from where he had left off on the opening day.

The rookie speedster used more short balls, and one such well-directed delivery accounted for Lyon, who was pouched at gully by KL Rahul.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score, Round 1: Hyderabad Win Against Meghalaya; Tamil Nadu Beat Tripura
  2. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
  3. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India
  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Completes 11th Five-Wicket Haul, His Second In Australia
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: Highlanders Seek First Victory Over Shers
  2. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  3. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  4. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  5. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
Tennis News
  1. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  2. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  3. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  4. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti Safe Hai! Shinde, Fadanvis And Ajit Pawar Win Big
  2. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: JMM And Allies Ahead In Over 50 Seats; Party Workers Celebrate In Ranchi
  3. Kerala Sticks to its Dual-Party System, No Relief for the BJP
  4. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 3 In UP, SP Bags 2 Seats; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal
  5. Five Reasons Why The BJP Triumphed in Maharashtra
Entertainment News
  1. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  2. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
  3. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  4. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  5. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  2. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  3. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
  4. 18 Killed In Sectarian Violence In Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
  5. Indian National Arrested In US For Illegally Supplying Aviation Goods To Russia
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Set To Retain Power As MVA Trails | Full List Of Winners
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: TMC Wins Big In Bengal; Congress Wins All 3 In Karnataka | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign