Cricket

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan Lay Down Early Marker With Massive Win Over Hong Kong

Afghanistan kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in style with a dominant 94-run win over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday (September 9). From Sediqullah Atal's composed unbeaten 73 to Azmatullah Omarzai's fiery 53 off just 21 balls, the batters lit up Sheikh Zayed Stadium before Rashid Khan's bowlers restricted Hong Kong to 94/9. Omarzai's all-round brilliance earned him Player of the Match honours. This Group B clash sets the tone for upcoming battles against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, holders India begin their title defence on Wednesday with a Group A opener against the UAE, followed by high-stakes encounters against traditional rivals Pakistan and tournament newcomers Oman. The top two sides from each group will advance to the Super 4s, culminating in a final to decide the new champions.