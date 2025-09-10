Cricket

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan Lay Down Early Marker With Massive Win Over Hong Kong

Afghanistan kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in style with a dominant 94-run win over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Tuesday (September 9). From Sediqullah Atal's composed unbeaten 73 to Azmatullah Omarzai's fiery 53 off just 21 balls, the batters lit up Sheikh Zayed Stadium before Rashid Khan's bowlers restricted Hong Kong to 94/9. Omarzai's all-round brilliance earned him Player of the Match honours. This Group B clash sets the tone for upcoming battles against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, holders India begin their title defence on Wednesday with a Group A opener against the UAE, followed by high-stakes encounters against traditional rivals Pakistan and tournament newcomers Oman. The top two sides from each group will advance to the Super 4s, culminating in a final to decide the new champions.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_Babar Hayat
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Hong Kong's Babar Hayat plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_Kalhan Challu
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Hong Kong's Kalhan Challu plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_Azmatullah Omarzai
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_Babar Hayat
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Hong Kong's Babar Hayat plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_Anshuman Rath
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Hong Kong's Anshuman Rath walks off the field after losing his wicket as Afghanistan players celebrates the dismissal during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_1
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Afghanistan cricket fans cheer during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib walks off the field after losing his wicket as Hong Kong cricket player celebrate during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_Gulbadin Naib
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_Mohammad Nabi
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal, left and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi run between the wickets to score during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

AFG Vs HKG, Asia Cup Cricket 2025, Match 1 photos_Mohammad Nabi
Asia Cup 2025, Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi plays a shot during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

