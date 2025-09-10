Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

His bail journey has been marked by repeated adjournments and delays, with the Sessions Court (2022) and Delhi High Court (2022, 2025) rejecting bail, citing prima facie evidence of a premeditated conspiracy. The courts have held that long incarceration alone cannot justify bail in UAPA cases, relying on the 3,000-page chargesheet and 30,000 pages of electronic evidence. Umar Khalid has only received interim bail twice—both for family functions—and has not had a substantive bail hearing in the Supreme Court, where his plea was eventually withdrawn in 2024.