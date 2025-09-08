US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to claim his second US Open crown and would become the youngest man to win all four majors if he lifts the trophy in Melbourne next January

Carlos Alcaraz won his second US Open title
  • Alcaraz became the second-youngest man to win six grand slam titles at 22 years and 125 days

  • Spaniard defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 at Flushing Meadows

  • He is also the first player to win multiple grand slam finals on all three surfaces before turning 23 years old

Carlos Alcaraz called regaining his world number one ranking a “dream” after he won his second US Open title.

The Spaniard defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 at Flushing Meadows to become the second-youngest man to win six grand slam titles at 22 years and 125 days, with only Bjorn Borg (22 years, 19 days) doing so at a younger age.

Alcaraz dropped just one set throughout the tournament in New York, matching the achievement of compatriot and idol Rafael Nadal in 2010.

The 22-year-old previously stated his desire to finish the year as world number one, and he was delighted to do so at the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy - null
US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

“It’s great when you achieve the goals you set up [for] yourself at the beginning of the year.

“It feels amazing. So since I got the chance to recover the number one [ranking], it was one of the first goals I had during the season.

“Just to try and recover the number one [ranking] as soon as possible or end the year as number one.

“So for me, to achieve that once again, it is a dream. Doing it the same day as getting another grand slam feels even better.

“It’s everything I’m working for and I’m really happy to be able to live these experiences.”

Alcaraz, who is also the first player to win multiple grand slam finals on all three surfaces before turning 23 years old, refused to give up his dream of regaining his world number one ranking despite losing in the Wimbledon final to Sinner.

He claimed to make changes straight after his defeat at SW19 in order to avoid another loss to his Italian rival.

“Right after. Right after the match I thought I need to improve some things if I want to beat him [Sinner] after that Wimbledon final,” Alcaraz added.

“Obviously right after that I didn’t practice, I just took a week for myself.

“But right after the match I just thought about specific things to improve if I want to beat Jannik, so I just spent two weeks before Cincinnati just practicing specific things about my game that I felt I had to improve if I wanted to beat Jannik.”

