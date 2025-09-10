Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengal Warriorz, PKL 2025: Ashu Malik Powers Delhi To Dominant Win

Ashu Malik led Dabang Delhi KC to a 45-34 win over Bengal Warriorz, securing their fourth straight victory and top spot in the PKL 2025 table with key raids and Super Tackles

Dabang Delhi KC Vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 Match Report
Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriorz, PKL 2025: Action from the game.
Summary
  • Dabang Delhi KC crush Bengal Warriorz 45-34, climbing to the top of the table

  • Ashu Malik scores 16 points, backed by Ajinkya Pawar’s all-round performance

  • Key raids and Super Tackles stretch the lead to an 11-point win

Dabang Delhi K.C. registered a comfortable 45-34 win over Bengal Warriorz to surge to the top of the Pro Kabaddi League table on Tuesday.

It was a complete performance from Ashu Malik and his men, with the star raider scoring 16 points. He was ably supported by Ajinkya Pawar's all-round performance, in what was their fourth straight win.

In a surprise twist, it was Neeraj Narwal who started on the front foot for Dabang Delhi ahead of their star Ashu.

A multi-point raid from him sent Parteek and Mayur Kadam off the mat, with Ashu joining the act after Parteek was successfully dismissed once again.

Dabang Delhi's strong start was cancelled out by Dhaakad Devank Dalal, who dismissed Surjeet Singh on two separate occasions.

A Super Raid from Ajinkya removed Parteek, Ashish Malik and Vishwas S, but Devank once again shone with two successful raids. As a result, what started as a tight contest saw the scores at 10-9 going into the Time-Out.

The scores were levelled when another successful raid from Devank got the better of Saurabh Nandal. But Ajinkya turned from raider to defender, trapping the Warriorz skipper for a Super Tackle.

On the Do-or-Die raid, Ajinkya shone yet again with a multi-point effort that claimed Nitesh Kumar and Parteek.

Just as the Warriorz were beginning to creep back into the game, a Super Tackle on Devank followed by a Super Raid from Neeraj stretched Dabang Delhi's lead to 11 points.

A second ALL OUT was inflicted on the Warriorz after an unforced error and a touch point for Ashu, stretching Dabang Delhi’s lead.

The match wrapped up with an 11-point cushion, sealed by a high-flying move from Ashu in a Do-or-Die raid during the dying minutes.

