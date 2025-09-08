Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz became the US Open champion for the second time after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final of the men's singles division on Sunday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz was just too good and Sinner made multiple mistakes in the clash. Alcaraz won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win season's final grand slam.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_1
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, lifts the championship trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_2
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

3/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_3
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, poses for photos with Jannik Sinner, of Italy, after winning the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_Donald Trump
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

US President Donald Trump watches the trophy ceremony after Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, defeated Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_5
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, left, and Jannik Sinner, of Italy, right, embrace after their men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_6
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_7
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain in New York.

8/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_8
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_9
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_10
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, stretches as he attempts to returns a shot against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

11/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_11
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after scoring a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

12/12
US Open tennis championships 2025 Final Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner_12
US Open 2025 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  2. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  3. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

  4. Sri Lanka At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. Pakistan To Host First-Ever T20I Tri-Series Featuring Afghanistan And Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  3. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  4. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

  5. Alcaraz Vs Sinner, US Open 2025 Final: Spaniard Reigns Supreme In New York, Climbs To World No. 1

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  2. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  3. Day In Pics: September 07, 2025

  4. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  5. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba To Resign Amid Political Uncertainty Within Ruling Party

  4. Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Resigns

  5. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise