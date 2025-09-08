Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, lifts the championship trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, poses for photos with Jannik Sinner, of Italy, after winning the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
US President Donald Trump watches the trophy ceremony after Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, defeated Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, left, and Jannik Sinner, of Italy, right, embrace after their men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, stretches as he attempts to returns a shot against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after scoring a point against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.