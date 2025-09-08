Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz became the US Open champion for the second time after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final of the men's singles division on Sunday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz was just too good and Sinner made multiple mistakes in the clash. Alcaraz won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win season's final grand slam.