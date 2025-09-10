National

Day In Pics: September 10, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 10, 2025

Photo Webdesk
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped
Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped | Photo: PTI

BJP workers try to block Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's, unseen, convoy during his visit to Raebareli.

2/14
Aftermath of Nepals anti-government protests
Aftermath of Nepal's anti-government protests | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

A charred structure lies in ruins in the aftermath of Nepal's anti-government protests, in Birgunj of Parsa district.

3/14
Hema Malini at flood relief camp in Mathura
Hema Malini at flood relief camp in Mathura | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Hema Malini interacts with a child during distribution of food and other relief materials to flood-affected people at a camp, in Mathura.

4/14
AAPs protest in Jammu
AAP's protest in Jammu | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh during the party's protest against the detention of its MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), in Jammu.

5/14
Tiger Shroff visits Babulnath Temple
Tiger Shroff visits Babulnath Temple | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff offers prayers during his visit to the Babulnath Temple, in Mumbai.

6/14
BPSC aspirants protest in Patna
BPSC aspirants protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Aspirants of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) stage a protest demanding the release of supplementary results, in Patna.

7/14
Sunil Jakhar addresses media
Sunil Jakhar addresses media | Photo: PTI

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar addresses a press conference, in Chandigarh.

8/14
Rekha Gupta inspects IHBAS hospital
Rekha Gupta inspects IHBAS hospital | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chairs a meeting during inspection of IHBAS hospital at Dilshad Garden, in New Delhi.

9/14
Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli | Photo: AICC via PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being garlanded during a meeting with the booth workers of Harchandpur Assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district.

10/14
Nepal protests: Security on Mechi bridge
Nepal protests: Security on Mechi bridge | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil at the Mechi bridge, which connects India's Panitanki to Nepal's Kakarvitta, in the aftermath of anti-government protests in Nepal, on the outskirts of Siliguri, West Bengal.

11/14
Jolly LLB 3 promotions
'Jolly LLB 3' promotions | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla during promotions of their upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 3', in Kanpur.

12/14
Woman jumps off Delhis Signature Bridge into Yamuna
Woman jumps off Delhi's Signature Bridge into Yamuna | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after a woman reportedly jumped into the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge, in New Delhi.

13/14
Security beefed up near India-Nepal border
Security beefed up near India-Nepal border | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil on the India side of the border with Nepal, in the aftermath of anti-government protests in the neighbouring country, in Mahrajganj district of UP.

14/14
Yashwant Shah speaks to the media
Yashwant Shah speaks to the media | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Former Nepal PM K I Singh’s grandson Yashwant Shah speaks to PTI, in Lucknow.

