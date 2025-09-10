Day In Pics: September 10, 2025

BJP workers try to block Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's, unseen, convoy during his visit to Raebareli.
A charred structure lies in ruins in the aftermath of Nepal's anti-government protests, in Birgunj of Parsa district.
BJP MP Hema Malini interacts with a child during distribution of food and other relief materials to flood-affected people at a camp, in Mathura.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh during the party's protest against the detention of its MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), in Jammu.
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff offers prayers during his visit to the Babulnath Temple, in Mumbai.
Aspirants of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) stage a protest demanding the release of supplementary results, in Patna.
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar addresses a press conference, in Chandigarh.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chairs a meeting during inspection of IHBAS hospital at Dilshad Garden, in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being garlanded during a meeting with the booth workers of Harchandpur Assembly constituency in the Rae Bareli district.
Security personnel keep vigil at the Mechi bridge, which connects India's Panitanki to Nepal's Kakarvitta, in the aftermath of anti-government protests in Nepal, on the outskirts of Siliguri, West Bengal.
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla during promotions of their upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 3', in Kanpur.
Rescue operation underway after a woman reportedly jumped into the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge, in New Delhi.
Security personnel keep vigil on the India side of the border with Nepal, in the aftermath of anti-government protests in the neighbouring country, in Mahrajganj district of UP.
Former Nepal PM K I Singh’s grandson Yashwant Shah speaks to PTI, in Lucknow.