Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is showing no signs of slowing down at the domestic as well as worldwide box office. The Malayalam superhero film led by Kalyani Priyadarshan has achieved a major milestone within its first 13 days of release. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film has emerged as a major box office success, despite strong competition from other releases like Hridayapoorvam, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, and Madharaasi.
Lokah box office collection Day 13 India
After crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in the first weekend, Lokah went on to mint moolah in its second week. The second week is yet to end, but the superhero flick has already made over Rs 93 crore on Day 13 of its release, as per a report in Sacnilk. It is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club by the end of this week.
Lokah worldwide box office collection
It has hit the milestone of Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office and currently stands at around Rs 203.08 crore. As per Sacnilk, it is the fourth Malayalam film ever to cross this milestone, after Empuraan, Thudarum, and Manjummel Boys.
Mohanlal starrer Malayalam drama, Hridayapoorvam, which released with Lokah, is struggling at the box office. Reportedly, it has managed to cross Rs 60 crore globally.
Lokah is the seventh production under Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, and Chandra is the first film of the superhero cinematic universe. Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film also stars Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Sandy, and others in key roles.
The film has been written by Arun with actress Santhy Balachandran.