Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's film is minting moolah at the box office. It has successfully surpassed the 200-crore mark globally.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
A still from Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra worldwide box office collection Photo: X
Summary
  • On the worldwide front, Lokah has already crossed Rs 200 crore, with its current collections standing at around Rs 203.08 crore

  • It is the fourth Malayalam film ever to cross this milestone, after Empuraan, Thudarum, and Manjummel Boys

  • In India, Kalyani Priyadarshan-led film is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is showing no signs of slowing down at the domestic as well as worldwide box office. The Malayalam superhero film led by Kalyani Priyadarshan has achieved a major milestone within its first 13 days of release. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film has emerged as a major box office success, despite strong competition from other releases like Hridayapoorvam, Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, and Madharaasi.

Lokah box office collection Day 13 India

After crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in the first weekend, Lokah went on to mint moolah in its second week. The second week is yet to end, but the superhero flick has already made over Rs 93 crore on Day 13 of its release, as per a report in Sacnilk. It is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club by the end of this week.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) - Illustration
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Review | A Masterclass In Worldbuilding & Franchise-Debuts

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Lokah worldwide box office collection

It has hit the milestone of Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office and currently stands at around Rs 203.08 crore. As per Sacnilk, it is the fourth Malayalam film ever to cross this milestone, after Empuraan, Thudarum, and Manjummel Boys.

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam drama, Hridayapoorvam, which released with Lokah, is struggling at the box office. Reportedly, it has managed to cross Rs 60 crore globally.

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra X review - X
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra X Review: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Outing Gets Thumbs Up From Netizens

BY Garima Das

Lokah is the seventh production under Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, and Chandra is the first film of the superhero cinematic universe. Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film also stars Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Sandy, and others in key roles.

The film has been written by Arun with actress Santhy Balachandran.

