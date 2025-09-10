Lokah box office collection Day 13 India

After crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in the first weekend, Lokah went on to mint moolah in its second week. The second week is yet to end, but the superhero flick has already made over Rs 93 crore on Day 13 of its release, as per a report in Sacnilk. It is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club by the end of this week.