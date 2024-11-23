Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Completes 11th Five-Wicket Haul, His Second In Australia

Bumrah also equalled the legendary Kapil Dev’s record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries

Indias captain Jasprit Bumrah collects the ball as he prepares to bowl. AP Photo
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah collects the ball as he prepares to bowl on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. AP Photo/Trevor Collens
Jasprit Bumrah, leading India as captain in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, continued his stellar form by claiming his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the first match against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday. (1st Test Day 2 Blog | More Cricket News)

He reached the milestone by dismissing Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey on his first delivery of Day 2. Carey, who had played a brisk knock of 21 runs off 31 balls, edged Bumrah’s delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, marking the fast bowler’s fifth scalp of the innings.

This feat marks Bumrah’s second five-wicket haul on Australian soil, with his first coming in the iconic Boxing Day Test at Melbourne in 2018, where he recorded career-best figures of 6/33. His latest performance reaffirms his status as one of the finest fast bowlers in contemporary cricket.

IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 1: India's captain Jasprit Bumrah gestures as he prepares to bowl
IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Mind-Blowing Numbers Against Australia On Their Own Patch

Bumrah also equalled the legendary Kapil Dev’s record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. Both players now share the top spot with seven fifers each, followed by Zaheer Khan and B Chandrasekhar, who have six.

Bumrah’s journey to becoming one of India’s premier bowlers has been nothing short of extraordinary. His maiden five-wicket haul in Test came against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018, followed by another in England at Nottingham the same year.

Over the years, he has consistently delivered in challenging conditions, with fifers in the Caribbean, England, and South Africa.

The Indian team aims to dominate Australia on their home turf, with Bumrah not only leading the bowling attack but also the team itself.

