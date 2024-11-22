IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Mind-Blowing Numbers Against Australia On Their Own Patch

Jasprit Bumrah, who is the stand-in captain for Team India in the 1st Test, has led them from the front. Bumrah displayed his numero uno ranking in world cricket by taking wickets, that include the likes of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja. (Match Highlights | Day 1 Report | More Cricket News)
However, this isn't the first time Bumrah has troubled the Aussie batters, as the bouncy and fast Australian tracks suit the fast bowler. Bumrah has played 40 Tests and has scalped 173 wickets. But, what is his record on Aussie soil?
|Stat
|Details
|Matches Played
|7
|Wickets
|32
|Average
|21.25
|Economy Rate
|2.47
|Best Bowling
|6/33 (Melbourne, 2018)
Bumrah's brilliance helped India beat Australia for the first time Down Under in the 2018-19 series. In that series, Bumrah took 21 wickets at an economy of 2.27. His best bowling figures also came in this series, with 6/33 in the second Test at Adelaide.
Bumrah's Overall Record Against Australia
|vs Australia
|Stats
|Years
|2016-2024
|Matches Played
|43
|Innings
|50
|Overs Bowled
|525.5
|Runs Conceded
|2117
|Wickets Taken
|82
|Best Bowling
|Jun-33
|Match Best
|Sep-86
|Average
|25.81
|Economy Rate
|4.02
|Strike Rate
|38.4
|5-Wicket Hauls
|1
|10-Wicket Hauls
|0
Speaking of the 1st Test, Australia suffered a stunning batting collapse as they managed 67 for 7 at stumps in reply to India's 150 in the first innings on Day 1 on Friday.
India, who were all out for 150 from 49.4 overs at the stroke of tea, grabbed seven Australian wickets in 27 overs in the final session of the day. Alex Carey (19 batting) and Mitchell Starc (6 batting) were at the crease at stumps, as Australia trail by 83 runs. Seventeen wickets fell on the day on a lively pitch at the Perth Stadium.
For India, captain Jasprit Bumrah (4/17) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/17) and debutant Harshit Rana (1/33) also chipped in.
(With PTI inputs)