Cricket

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Look To Finish Off Tail On Spicy Perth Pitch

India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Australia will look to stage a fightback of their own after a stunning batting collapse, leaving them on 67 for 7 at stumps in reply to India's 150 in the first innings on Day 1 of the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah and co will look to finish off the tail with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc still at the crease. Follow live scores and updates of the IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 here

Jagdish Yadav
23 November 2024
India's players celebrate the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, foreground, as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. AP Photo/Trevor Collens
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 started with a bang on the first day delivering all the drama, action and most importantly, wickets. 17 wickets fell on the first day on a track assisting the pace bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah is breathing fire in Perth and day 2 will promise more so, with the likes of Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj following suit. How will the Aussies react? Follow the live scores and updates of IND Vs AUS 1st Test Day 2, here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Live Streaming Details

In India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all the matches from India's tour of Australia 2024-25 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (for free). Australia vs India, BGT matches can be live streamed on JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website.

In Australia, Channel 7, 7+, Foxtel and Kayo Sports are your go-to channels and platforms.

The United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland: TNT Sports; New Zealand: Sky NZ; USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, US Virgin Islands and American Samoa: Willow.

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Weather Forecast

The weather in and around the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia is warm and pleasant. The probability of cloud cover as well as precipitation is zero, with humidity around 49%. The evening is expected to get a little cooler but with no sign of any rain, we should get the full quota of overs on Day 2.

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: What Happened On Opening Day

India opted to bat first after winning the toss and were restricted to 150 all out within 50 overs. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) and Rishabh Pant (37) played crucial knocks to take India to a respectable total after another batting collapse from the top order. Josh Hazlewood took four whereas, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh shared a couple of wickets each.

In response, Indian bowlers have taken seven wickets in Australia's first innings with Alex Carey and Starc still unbeaten at the crease. Bumrah has taken four wickets and is eyeing another fifer on Day 2. Australia are struggling on 67/7.

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Playing XIs

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

