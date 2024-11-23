India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

After an enthralling day of cricketing action on the very first day of the first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where 17 wickets fell, the tourists, despite scoring just 150 in their first innings are ahead in the game. (1st Test Day 2 Blog | More Cricket News)
Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational spell had the hosts on the backfoot early on in their reply, while Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana added to their misery, restricting them for 67 for the loss of seven at Stumps on Day 1.
Earlier on, India had an average batting outing where only KL Rahul, who scored 26, looked settled. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 41 and Rishabh Pant’s 37 helped India get to 150.
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 2 Weather Report
The weather in and around the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia is expected to be warm with a full day of the weather gods being pleasant, with the sun out.
The probability of cloud cover as well as precipitation is zero, with humidity around 49%.
The evening is expected to get a little cooler but with no sign of any rain, we should get the full quota of overs on Day 2.
When to watch the India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 action?
The first of the five-match Test between India and Australia is underway at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 22 to 26.
The start of Day 2 is scheduled at 07:50 AM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the India Vs Australia, 1st Test match in India?
The 1st Test match between India and Australia will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (for free).
The live streaming of the 1st Test match between India and Australia will be available on the JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website in India.