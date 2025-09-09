Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

Red alert issued for Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan districts until September 10
Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded, with Suigam receiving 16.14 inches in 24 hours
50,000 hectares of cropland were damaged, affecting cotton, paddy, and horticultural crops
Schools closed statewide, with rescue operations ongoing in flood-affected areas
Gujarat continues to face severe weather conditions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintains red and orange alerts across multiple districts following a deep depression over southeast Pakistan and adjoining Rajasthan. The state has been experiencing exceptionally heavy rainfall that has caused widespread flooding and significant agricultural damage.
Gujarat Weather Crisis
A deep depression centered over southeast Pakistan and adjoining Rajasthan drives the intense weather system across Gujarat. Red alerts remain active for Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan districts until September 10, with predictions of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Banaskantha recorded extreme conditions, with Suigam taluka receiving 410mm (16.14 inches) in 24 hours, creating cloudburst-like situations. Kutch witnessed Rapar recording 317mm, prompting rescue operations for 40 people, including 20 students from a boys' hostel.
Gujarat Rains: Widespread Impact
The heavy rains caused devastating agricultural losses with crops on 50,000 hectares damaged statewide. Cotton, paddy, soybean, and horticultural crops suffered maximum impact, particularly in Central and South Gujarat regions. Chhotaudepur district alone saw crops on 20,000 hectares damaged.
Infrastructure disruption includes 69 electricity poles and 257 feeders damaged in Kutch, affecting power supply to 38 villages. Ten state transport bus routes have been cancelled due to flooding conditions.
Monsoon Safety Measures
All educational institutions remain closed in Banaskantha district on September 9 due to severe weather. NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby with control room helplines established for emergency assistance.
The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms continuing across Gujarat over the next seven days, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in the Kutch region on September 9. The weather system is expected to weaken gradually, providing relief by mid-September.