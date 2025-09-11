MS Dhoni Joins R Madhavan In The Chase Teaser, Sparks Buzz Over Bollywood Debut - Watch Video

The teaser, produced by Lucifer Circus and directed by Vasan Bala, shows Dhoni and Madhavan in tactical gear as task force officers
The makers fueled buzz by tagging the clip with MS Dhoni’s Bollywood debut, though it remains unclear if it’s a film, series, or ad
Off the field, Dhoni remains active in the IPL with CSK and is the only captain to have won all three ICC white-ball trophies
Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni may be preparing for a whole new innings, this time on the big screen. A teaser titled The Chase dropped online, featuring Dhoni alongside Bollywood actor R. Madhavan, and instantly set social media ablaze with speculation about Dhoni’s possible acting debut.
The clip, produced by Lucifer Circus and directed by Vasan Bala, shows Dhoni and Madhavan suited up in tactical black gear, armed with rifles, bulletproof vests, and dark sunglasses, looking every bit like elite task force officers on a high-stakes mission.
Comedian Viraj Ghelani also makes an appearance, while the makers amped up curiosity by tagging the teaser with MS Dhoni’s Bollywood debut. Fans were quick to wonder if this was a movie, a web series, or even a high-budget commercial.
Sharing the teaser, the production house wrote: "Lucifer Circus presents the ultimate blockbuster! The legend himself, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, joins forces with the brilliant R. Madhavan and the ever-charming Viraj Ghelani, directed by the one and only master storyteller Vasan Bala. Buckle up… THE CHASE begins now!"
Off the screen, 44-year-old remains as iconic as ever. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to be a central figure in the IPL. He last turned out for the Chennai Super Kings in May 2025 against Gujarat Titans, with CSK retaining him as an uncapped player last season for ₹4 crore.
Under his leadership, CSK lifted five IPL trophies, and Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all three ICC white-ball titles, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
For now, though, all eyes are on The Chase. Whether it marks the cinematic debut of Captain Cool or just another surprise project, Dhoni’s presence has already ensured the teaser is one of the most talked-about drops of the year.