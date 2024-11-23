Cricket

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Updated List Of Australia's Five Lowest Totals Against India

Jasprit Bumrah's men bowled Australia out for 104 in Perth, which is the hosts' fourth-lowest total against India in Test cricket

India celebrate the wicket of Australia captain Pat Cummins first Test in Perth.
India celebrate the wicket of Australia captain Pat Cummins on the first day of the first Test in Perth. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Not many would have foreseen what unfolded in the final session of the India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1. The groans and moans were almost audible all across India and beyond, when the visitors folded for a 150-run total at Perth's Optus Stadium by tea. But what followed would go on to make the fans temporarily forget all that, and revel in the phenomenon that is Jasprit Bumrah. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)

The stand-in skipper produced a spell for the ages, turning the match around as only he can. After taking three crucial top-order wickets in his opening burst and returning to snare his opposite number Pat Cummins, Bumrah began Day 2 with the scalp of Alex Carey to complete his 11th five-wicket haul in the longest format. India reduced the hosts to 67 for seven at stumps on Day 1, and to 79 for nine on the second morning.

The 10th-wicket partnership between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood frustrated the visiting side for well over an hour, but Starc eventually fell for a well-made 26 and the Aussies were all out for 104, their fourth-lowest total against India in Test cricket.

With that, let's take a look at the updated list of Australia's five lowest Test totals against India:

TotalVenueYear
83Melbourne1981
91Nagpur2023
93Wankhede2004
104Perth2024
105Kanpur1959

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first on Friday (November 22, 2024). The visitors handed out debuts to Harshit Rana and pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, leaving out the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing XI and playing Washington Sundar as the lone spinner instead.

Both the debutants have given a good account of themselves so far, as Reddy top-scored with 41 and Rana picked up three vital wickets, including that of dangerman Travis Head. Bumrah is leading the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is set to join the squad on Sunday after the birth of his second child. Shubman Gill is out too, with a thumb injury.

