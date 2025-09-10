PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

PV Sindhu lost 21-15, 16-21, 19-21 to Line Christophersen in Hong Kong Open 2025
This marked Sindhu's first loss to Christophersen in six metings
Sindhu suffered early exits from Swiss Open and Japan Open
India's two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 on Wednesday, September 10, suffering a first-time loss to the unseeded Dane Line Christophersen in a gruelling three-game encounter. The round-of-32 contest ended 21-15, 16-21, 19-21, concluding in under an hour.
PV Sindhu's defeat against the lower-ranked Christophersen marked her first loss in six encounters against the 25-year-old Dane. This result arrives as the star Indian shuttler was reportedly finding her form this season, following early exits at the Swiss Open and Japan Open during the initial half of the year. Sindhu had reached the BWF World Championships quarterfinals last month.
In the opening game, Sindhu quickly established a 3-1 lead before Christophersen levelled at 5-all. Leading 14-13, Sindhu upped her game, allowing her opponent only one more point before the Indian raced away to claim the opener.
Sindhu led 13-12 in the second game when errors began to creep into her play, leading her to concede five consecutive points. The decisive third game proved a battle of nerves, with both players remaining neck-and-neck until 19-all. Christophersen then secured two decisive points to end Sindhu's campaign.
Other Indian Campaign Outcomes
The women's doubles pair, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, lost their round-of-32 match to Hong Kong's Oi Ki Vanessa Pang and Sum Yau Wong, 17-21, 9-21, in just 28 minutes. Similarly, Chinese Taipei's Chen Cheng Kuan and Hsu Yin-Hui got the better of Dhruv Kapil and Tanisha Crasto, winning 16-21, 11-21, in a match that concluded in 31 minutes.
World No. 31 Ayush Shetty is set to face lower-ranked Chinese Taipei shuttler Su Li Yang in the men's singles round-of-32 later the same day. On Tuesday, India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, secured a first-round victory, overcoming Taiwan's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in their opening fixture.
(With PTI Inputs)