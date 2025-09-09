Slovenia's Andraz Sporar, left, and Switzerland's Breel Embolo, talk after the 2026 World Cup Group B qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland.
Switzerland's Johan Manzambi, center, fights for the ball against Slovenia's Erik Janza, left, and Danijel Sturm, right, during the 2026 World Cup Group B qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland.
Switzerland's Denis Zakaria, left, fights for the ball Slovenia's Danijel Sturm, right, during the 2026 World Cup Group B qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland.
Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic, left, fights for the ball Switzerland's Breel Embolo, right, during the 2026 World Cup Group B qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland.
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye cheers after scoring during the 2026 World Cup Group B qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland.
Switzerland's Fabian Rieder, front, fights for the ball against Slovenia's Vanja Drkusic, top, during the 2026 World Cup Group B qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland.
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the team's third goal, during the 2026 World Cup Group B qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo, (7), celebrates his goal with his teammates Switzerland's Nico Elvedi, (4) and Switzerland's Silvan Widmer, (3), after scoring the team's second goal, during the 2026 World Cup Group B qualifying soccer match between Switzerland and Slovenia at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland.