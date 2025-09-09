Football

Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

Switzerland stayed on top of Group B after beating Slovenia 3-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying in Basel on Tuesday (September 9, 2025). Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye all netted in the first half, with two of the goals coming from headers at corners. The Swiss side now has six points from two games, while Slovenia are at the bottom of the group with a solitary point.