Bomb Threats Trigger High Alert at Delhi CM’s Secretariat, MAMC and UCMS

Security forces respond swiftly as authorities investigate suspicious emails targeting key institutions amid rising hoax threats.

P
PTI
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi bomb threat
Delhi CM’s Secretariat, MAMC and UCMS receives bomb threat | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bomb threats prompted evacuations, bomb squads, and technical scans at major Delhi institutions, with entry restricted during the search.

  • Cyber police are investigating the email’s origin, suspecting it may be a hoax similar to past incidents.

  • Authorities emphasise caution and vigilance despite the threat’s dubious nature, ensuring public safety remains a priority.

A bomb threats targeting Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and University College of Medical Science (UCMS) triggered a swift security response from authorities on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a separate call regarding the threat was also received, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Police said the threat email mentioned a possible detonation at MAMC, the CM Secretariat and UCMS. Immediate and coordinated action was taken under standard operating procedures (SOPs), with bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) pressed into service at both sites.

"Senior officers, including additional DCP (central), ACP Kamla Market and SHO IP Estate, were present at the Secretariat overseeing anti-sabotage checks. At MAMC, the exercise was being supervised by the additional traffic officer (ATO) of IP Estate police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan in a statement said.

"Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of people present at both locations. There is no cause for panic," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

The officer further said a team of the cyber police station is examining the origin and authenticity of the email. The initial assessment has revealed similarities with previous hoax threat emails.

"Preliminary findings indicate the message may have actually been intended for a location in another state. However, we are treating it with utmost seriousness and all SOPs are being followed," he added.

The police said the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and Special Cell have also been informed and are assisting in the response.

Security personnel reached The Heritage School amid back-to-back bomb threats in Delhi (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - PTI
Three Schools In Delhi's Dwarka Receive Bomb Threats On Monday

BY Outlook News Desk

According to police sources, intensive checks are underway at MAMC, the Secretariat and UCMS, with sniffer dogs and technical teams scanning the premises.

Entry and exit points have been secured and access restricted during the verification exercise, they said.

The UCMS issued a notice stating: "This is to share that the college has received an email regarding bomb threat in college on afternoon. The college is taking all precautionary measures for the safety in this regard. We are therefore, suspending, all the classes for students in the college building; and the students and staff are requested to vacate the college building to ensure safety of all.

The source said they received a call at GTB Enclave Police Station around 11.30 and teams were immediately dispatched to the spot.

"The entire building was evacuated and search operation is underway. After the call, we immediately rushed bomb squad, dog squad, fire brigade teams and other multiple agencies to check for any suspicious object. The operation is still underway," a source said.

All security drills are being carried out with due diligence. Such threat emails, even if they later turn out to be hoaxes, cannot be taken lightly, the officer said.

This incident follows a spate of hoax threat emails received in several schools and educational institutes in recent months, prompting heightened vigilance among security agencies. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  3. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

  4. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025: Final Win A ‘Confidence Builder’ For Asia Cup 2025, Says Mike Hesson

  5. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. Punjab Weather Update: Flood Crisis Continues Across 23 Districts

  5. Kishtwar Seeks Risk-Mitigation Strategies As Climate Concerns Deepen

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Trump Loses Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, $83 Million Award Stands

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis