KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Happy With Criticism, Negative Or Positive; Says People Have A Certain Agenda

Summary of this article
Ajinkya Rahane lashes out at his critics for raising questions on his strike rate
Rahane scored just 8 runs in Kolkata's 65-run defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad
The 37-year-old stated that people that criticize him do not understand cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane lashed out at his critics for constantly criticising him for his strike rate after his side were beaten by the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 65 runs in match number 6 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
Ajinkya Rahane went as far as to say that those who keep talking about his strike rate in the IPL have a certain agenda planned against him and are jealous about the amount of success he has achieved in international cricket.
The 37-year-old's strike rate has been a major talking point in the season and it aggravated after he flopped while opening the innings in both of KKR's defeats.
In their season opener against the Mumbai Indians, Rahane had a decent outing at the Wankhede Stadium, scoring 67 off 40 at a strike rate of nearly 170. However, his knock had went in vain after MI chased down the 225-run target with ease.
Then, in KKR's 2nd outing at home in the Eden Gardens, Ajinkya Rahane got out for just 8 off 10 by Jaydev Unadkat in a 200+ chase. The 3-time champions eventually slumped to a heavy 65-run defeat.
On a night when most of the KKR batters faltered under pressure, most of the blame went towards skipper Ajinkya Rahane. His strike rate and inability to take on the bowlers aggressively became a focal point.
Ajinkya Rahane Says That Certain People Don't Like To See Him Play
During the press conference at the Eden Gardens, Rahane claimed that those against him are running an agenda or they just don't like to see him play, stating that he has one of the best strike rates since 2020.
"My strike rate, I think I have one of the best strike rates so far from 2020. People who are talking about me, probably not watching the game or they have certain agenda against me. They don't like me playing." the 37-year-old Rahane said at the post-match press conference after Kolkata lost to Hyderabad by 65 runs.
The 37-year-old then said that people are quite too jealous for the amount of success he has tasted over the years.
"They don't like to watch me play. The amount of success which I got, I guess they are jealous about me. I am not too worried.
"You guys know what I am doing. Just one bad innings. Not a bad innings, but my intent was that sometimes as a batter you don't get that rhythm, you don't get that flow - added Rahane who made 8 off 10 balls in KKR's 161 all out in 16 overs while chasing 227.
Ajinkya Rahane Happy With The Chatter - Negative Or Positive
"People who are talking, they don't understand the game and I think they want me to play a different kind of inning. They didn't expect that Ajinkya Rahane will basically improve his game this much. So I am happy they are talking about me, negative or positive either way.
"I am really happy that they are talking, let them talk. But batting-wise, partner-wise, it's been amazing. We have a very good partnership in Mumbai."
The former India Test vice-captain noted that many observers remained stuck in their expectations of his traditional style and were caught off guard by the significant improvements he has made to his aggressive play.
He dismissed the external noise surrounding his performance, stating that he is happy to be the subject of conversation whether the feedback is positive or negative, as it reflects his continued relevance in the league.
"For six overs, you always look to go fearless cricket. Play fearless cricket with freedom. At times, you will struggle. That's okay. It's important to accept. But I know what I am doing.
"I know what I did in the past and I back myself rather than thinking about it. Whoever is talking about me, let them talk." - the former India Test vice-captain concluded.
Rahane also captained KKR last season. He had a strike rate of 147.73 last season, scoring 390 runs from 13 matches.
Who won the IPL 2026 match between KKR and SRH?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at the Eden Gardens.
How many runs did Ajinkya Rahane score against SRH?
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane got out for just 8 runs off 10 balls.
What did Ajinkya Rahane say in the press conference?
On a night when most of the KKR batters faltered under pressure, most of the blame went towards skipper Ajinkya Rahane. His strike rate and inability to take on the bowlers aggressively became a focal point.
Who became player of the match in KKR Vs SRH match?
All rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy became the man of the match for scoring 39 off 24 and picking 2/17 with the ball.