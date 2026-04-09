KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Suffers 'Rishabh Pant' Esque Bat-Slip, Still Clears Boundary - Watch

Ajinkya Rahane's miscued shot delivered two results; on one side, the bat flew to the square leg are, on the other hand, the ball clear the deep point boundary

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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kolkata knight riders vs lucknow super giants indian premier league 2026 ajinkya rahane bat slip
Ajinkya Rahane's bat slips while hitting a shot during KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ajinkya Rahane's gave a moment of madness during the KKR vs LSG match

  • His bat flew of his hand while playing a shot

  • The ball, meanwhile, went all the way for a six

In the high-intensity KKR vs LSG Match 15 of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane produced one of the most surreal moments of the season at Eden Gardens. During the ninth over of KKR’s innings against Lucknow Super Giants, Rahane executed a shot that defied the laws of physics—and grip.

Facing a wide delivery from pacer Avesh Khan, Rahane threw everything at the ball. As he made contact, his hands likely slick from the 79% humidity that has plagued Kolkata all week lost their hold on the handle. The bat went flying toward the square leg region, tumbling through the air like a discarded propeller.

Remarkably, despite the helicopter-less follow-through, Rahane had timed the slice so perfectly that the ball soared over the deep backward point boundary for a massive six. The sight of a batter standing empty-handed while the ball cleared the ropes left the Eden Gardens crowd, and Avesh Khan himself, in a state of stunned silence before the cheers erupted.

Ajinkya Rahane's Bat Slips - Watch

Ajinkya Rahane Dismissed After Well Made 41

The moment was highlighted Ajinkya Rahane's attempt to shift KKR’s momentum. Entering this game without a win in the season, Rahane was under immense pressure to anchor the innings after the early loss of Finn Allen. The bat-slip six kickstarted a productive 15-run over, helping KKR recover from a sluggish start to reach 89/1 by the end of the ninth over.

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Rahane eventually fell for a well-made 41 off 24 balls, caught by Mohammed Shami off Digvesh Singh Rathi. However, his no-bat maximum remains the talking point of the match. It served as a defiant response to critics of his strike rate and set the tone for a competitive total, proving that even when the equipment fails, Rahane’s timing remains world-class.

KKR's innings once again faltered after Rahane's dismissal. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh departed in quick succession, leaving KKR in a pit of trouble while entering the death overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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