KL Rahul: Watching Williamson And Dravid In T20Is Changed My Mindset About Power-Hitting

KL Rahul, who led Lucknow Super Giants since its inception, was released by the franchise. He is expected to invoke a bidding war at the mega auction in Riyadh on November 24 and 25

KL Rahul batting against SRH in IPL. AP Photo.jpg
KL Rahul played IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
India batter KL Rahul revealed he "tried really hard" to prove big-hitting prowess early in his career but watching the legendary Rahul Dravid and Kane Williamson stay true to their natural game and succeed in white-ball formats changed his perspective and helped him evolve as a player.

One of the most stylish batters, Rahul admitted that in his younger days, he often tried to be something he was not.

"I think I grew as an individual and as a player. As a youngster, I tried really hard to be someone I wasn’t, trying to hit big sixes to prove I could," Rahul said in an exclusive interview on Star Sports.

"It just wasn't coming naturally. What changed for me was watching Rahul Dravid in one of the IPL seasons around 2011 or 2012. He stayed true to his technique, and he was one of the best batsmen. Seeing him do well in one-day and T20 cricket without changing his game changed something in me," he added.

The 32-year-old, who played 53 Tests, 77 ODIs, and 72 T20Is for India, had spent time in the same dressing room with Williamson, one of the best batters in contemporary cricket, during his time at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Observing both Williamson and Dravid, Rahul realised that he could succeed in T20 cricket by staying true to his natural game.

KL Rahul captained Lucknow Super Giants in their first three IPL seasons. - X/LucknowIPL
IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I also spent time with Kane Williamson at SRH. He didn’t get many chances, but he’d still go back and play amazing white-ball innings for New Zealand.

"Watching Dravid and Williamson, I realized I didn’t need to try so hard. I had certain gifts I could use in T20 cricket to find success."

Rahul began his IPL career at RCB in 2013, he spent two seasons at SRH before returning to the Bengaluru franchise in 2016, where he played with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers, which boosted his confidence.

"Once I embraced that mindset, things clicked for me. In the 2016 IPL, I had Virat and AB’s guidance—the best T20 players around. Just talking to them at training about my game made a difference. Once the performances started coming, the confidence followed.”

In the 2018 season, Rahul scored a 14-ball fifty for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), who had shelled out Rs 11 crore for him.

"I had just debuted in T20Is for India and scored that 100 in Miami against the West Indies, so I had some recent T20 runs and confidence behind me. It was a new franchise, and I was excited, especially after the high price tag they paid, which I hadn’t expected."

Rahul said he played freely in the 2018 season, which turned out to be his best T20 year.

"That season came with pressure, being a new team and all, but my mind was clear at that time. I was confident in my game, knew what I had to do, and kept it simple. 2018 was probably the best T20 year for me.

"Expectations were mostly from Kings XI Punjab due to the high price tag, but beyond that, I was free to play my game, without feeling like I had to take responsibility. That allowed me to play with freedom, and while it was a great year personally, as a team, we struggled."

