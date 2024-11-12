IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction

KL Rahul finally broke his silence on his exit from Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants, stating that he wanted a fresh start and explore his options ahead of the mega auction. (More Cricket News)
The former skipper captained the side for the last three seasons, but was not retained ahead of the 18th edition of the lucrative league.
The 32-year-old’s three-year alliance came to an end after LSG retained Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni.
The 2024 season was the first-time in LSG’s history that they failed to make the playoffs, and Rahul had an ordinary season with the bat.
"I wanted to start fresh, I wanted to explore my options and I wanted to go and play where I could find some freedom, where the team atmosphere could be something lighter. Sometimes you need to move away and find something good for yourself," KL Rahul said on a Star Sports promo.
I'll look forward to this IPL season to give me that platform where I can go back and enjoy my cricket and my aim is to obviously get back into the Indian T20 team," he added.
LSG finished seventh on the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points from 14 games, while Rahul averaged 37.14 with a strike rate of 136.13.